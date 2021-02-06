High school basketball: South girls lose at home to Lexington

Staff report

LANDIS — It was an all too familiar script for South Rowan’s girls basketball team on Friday.

Lots of effort, but too many turnovers and not enough offense in a 41-25 Central Carolina Conference setback against Lexington.

South sophomore Mackenzie Chabala scored a career high for the second time this week. She had 17 points.

It was a winnable one for South on paper, as Lexington had lost by 40-plus points against North Rowan and Salisbury.

But the Yellow Jackets have been getting better lately. They scored a season-high 58 in Tuesday’s loss to North Davidson.

South (1-9, 1-6) has only topped 50 points once this season and has been held under 30 six times.

Lexington (3-6, 2-4) had a 25-13 halftime edge, and South wasn’t able to make a run.

Aquaria McIntosh scored 16 to lead the Yellow Jackets.

LEXINGTON (41) — McIntosh 16, K. Blackwell 11, Newell 7, Peoples 4, E. Blackwell 3, Wall, Carter, Ramos, Marsh.

S. ROWAN (25) — M. Chabala 17, Moore 4, Cherry 2, Bruce 2, P. Chabala, Elliot, Childers, Everett.

Lexington 12 13 6 10 — 41

S. Rowan 7 6 6 6 — 25