February 6, 2021

High school basketball: South girls lose at home to Lexington

By Post Sports

Published 12:14 am Saturday, February 6, 2021

 

South Rowan’s Madilyn Cherry brings the ball up. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

South Rowan’s Carlie Moore. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

South Rowan’s Mackenzie Chabala scores. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

Staff report

LANDIS — It was an all too familiar script for South Rowan’s girls basketball team on Friday.

Lots of effort, but too many turnovers and not enough offense in a 41-25 Central Carolina Conference setback against Lexington.

South sophomore Mackenzie Chabala scored a career high for the second time this week. She had 17 points.

It was a winnable one for South on paper, as Lexington had lost by 40-plus points against North Rowan and Salisbury.

But the Yellow Jackets have been getting better lately. They scored a season-high 58 in Tuesday’s loss to North Davidson.

South (1-9, 1-6) has only topped 50 points once this season and has been held under 30 six times.

Lexington (3-6, 2-4) had a 25-13 halftime edge, and South wasn’t able to make a run.

Aquaria McIntosh scored 16 to lead the Yellow Jackets.

LEXINGTON (41) — McIntosh 16, K. Blackwell 11, Newell 7, Peoples 4, E. Blackwell 3, Wall, Carter, Ramos, Marsh.

S. ROWAN (25) —  M. Chabala 17, Moore 4, Cherry 2, Bruce 2, P. Chabala, Elliot, Childers, Everett.

Lexington    12    13    6   10  — 41

S. Rowan      7      6     6    6   — 25

 

 

 

