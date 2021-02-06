Lead testing kits shipped to customers on county’s water system

DUKEVILLE — Rowan County said Friday 120Water shipped free lead and copper testing kits to approximately 160 customers on its Northeast Water System.

The shipment comes after concerns emerged about lead found in water of four of 20 homes on the system, which branches off of Long Ferry Road. An equal number of water pitchers and filters have already been sent to customers. Barring mail delays, the testing kits should arrive at customers’ homes or buildings no later than Feb. 15, the county said.

Rowan County says the source of lead is a result of piping or fixtures in customers’ homes because the system was installed recently and after inspections at two of the four homes with lead in water.

Included with the lead and copper water testing kits is information from Rowan County that provides answers to frequently asked questions. A certified laboratory will conduct the lead and copper tests and share results with the customers. Included in the testing kits will be pre-paid delivery packets so customers can return their samples free of charge.

“The testing program is the best way to ensure we choose the correct long-term solution that will reduce the levels of lead for years to come,” a news release said.

County government is offering a $72 credit for all customers who return a water sample and follow the instructions on the delivery packet.

Customers can reduce their consumption of lead by doing the following:

• Properly use the Brita water pitcher and certified filters provided by Rowan County.

• Have their water tested.

• Let cold water run at the faucet for at least three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

• Use only cold water. Hot water has the potential to absorb more lead from the piping. Heating or boiling water does not remove lead from drinking water.

• Regularly clean faucet aerators. Lead particles can collect in the aerators.

For more information on the situation visit rowancountync.gov/water.