Ann Farabee column: COVID journey — go to rehab
By Ann Farabee
As I left my doctor’s office, all I could think of were her words that had been spoken ever so gently, “Your symptoms may linger for up to a year.”
It took a few minutes of sitting in the car in the parking lot to pull myself together.
Really? I was in Week 7 of my COVID recovery and I had assumed everything would be back to normal any day now. I guess not.
The news meant that I could expect body weakness, mental fog, and lingering lung issues to continue. They did.
A few weeks later, I received a call from my doctor’s office recommending I go to rehab. The word rehab was a little overwhelming until I read its definition.
Rehab is defined as a process to:
• Restore optimal health.
• Restore optimal functioning.
• Restore optimal well-being.
That sounded pretty inviting.
My faith had been weak.
My fear had been winning.
I was definitely not optimal anything.
Even during a stretch of doubting — I chose to go — to rehab.
Pulmonary rehabilitation.
I was all in.
Rehab was hard work. Rehab took commitment. Rehab costs time and money. I had to listen. I had to follow instructions. I had to learn. I had to work toward my goals. I had to push myself.
Three days a week for 75 minutes a day.
I went.
I was re-trained.
I was re-educated.
I was restored.
I became stronger. Then one day at rehab, the therapist checked on me while I was on the treadmill. She asked the same question I am asked several times a visit, “How’s your breathing?”
For the first time in months, I realized I was heading toward optimal. I had made it the entire day without even thinking about my breathing. Breathing without thinking about it? That is a great feeling!
I went.
I conquered.
God is good.
If someone suggests you go to rehab — or if you think you need to go to rehab — no matter the type, I highly recommend it.
Is there a rehab for those who eat ice cream every day? Asking for a friend.
Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.