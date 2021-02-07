expand
Ad Spot

February 7, 2021

Scouting for Food tradition continues with thousands of pounds collected

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:05 am Sunday, February 7, 2021

SALISBURY — Every year, Rowan County scouts set out with bags to drum up support for an annual program that fights hunger.

Scouting for Food, a national program, is no stranger to Rowan County. The program has grown over the past few years, and scouts this year expected to rake in about 50,000 pounds of food to donate to nonprofits. That food will go to local people in need.

The program involves scouts placing bags at local homes and coming back to pick them up a week later. Food Lion pitches in as well, and donated about 8,000 pounds of food to Rowan Helping Ministries as part of this year’s program.

Saturday was collection day, and the food was ready to head out from Food Lion No. 1 on Mahaley Avenue Saturday morning.

Scouts from troops throughout the county gathered at Rowan Helping Ministries to unpack all the food. Late morning, trucks and vans completely full of food began pulling up to the nonprofit. A swarm of scouts and volunteers unloaded vehicles in minutes, pushing carts stacked with food inside to be sorted.

Jeff Bays, field director for the Sapona District Council, said the entire district contributes to the effort. Bays said the program works well amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The kids go out in their neighborhoods and do not have to get close to or necessarily speak to people as they place or pick up the bags.

But the pandemic has impacted other programs. This year’s summer camp program required people to self-monitor for two weeks, split people up into small groups and a number of meetings have moved to the now ubiquitous Zoom call.

Bays said scouting activities such as camping are fun, but this program is one of the best things they do every year.

“People don’t understand the need that we have,” Bays said.

Rowan Helping Ministries Food Operations Manager Kristine Wiles said donations for the previous year have been slow. She said additional government assistance has helped some people, but the program reaches some people who do not qualify for food stamps but still may be in need.

For Food Lion’s part, a major part of its mission is contributing to hunger relief. Food Lion Community Relations Specialist Craig Hopkins said the company has set a goal to donate 1 billion meals by 2025.

Hopkins said the Salisbury-based grocery chain partners with Second Harvest Food bank as well as a number of smaller operations throughout the area it serves.

The donations from Food Lion on Saturday were a mix of nonperishables ranging from mac and cheese to mixed greens and tuna.

More News

West End barber’s passion for career, community lit by spark from mentor Thomas Randall

For local schools, substitute needs look different during pandemic

Scouting for Food tradition continues with thousands of pounds collected

Local legislators get to work introducing bills in General Assembly

Comments

Business

West End barber’s passion for career, community lit by spark from mentor Thomas Randall

Education

For local schools, substitute needs look different during pandemic

Local

Scouting for Food tradition continues with thousands of pounds collected

Local

Local legislators get to work introducing bills in General Assembly

Education

Livingstone College will begin second semester Monday with beefed-up testing protocols

Lifestyle

Second-grader raises funds for animal shelter

Business

Wing King: After 25 years of business, Christo’s still a go-to spot for wings on Super Bowl Sunday

Business

Biz Roundup: Survey shows impact of COVID-19 on regional manufacturing jobs

Education

RSS moving ahead on $26.3 million federal grant

Lifestyle

The art of recovery: Kevin Kerr goes through rehab after severe stroke

Nation/World

Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests to fight pandemic

News

NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Local

Lead testing kits shipped to customers on county’s water system

Education

State education board approves new social studies standards for K-12 students

College

COVID-19 variants add more variables to playing college sports during pandemic

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases drop at homes for elderly, infirm

College

Livingstone students volunteer at Super Bowl

Elections

State Supreme Court rules Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 12 COVID-19 deaths for the week, cases top 13,600 in Rowan County

Crime

Update: Suspect, woman killed in High Point standoff; 3 police officers wounded by gunfire

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with misusing company’s credit card

Local

More than five years after adopting Carolina Thread Trail, progress slow, steady

Education

Eight cases reported at Salisbury High School this week, no clusters

Landis

Landis firefighters honored for reviving local man