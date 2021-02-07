Three arrested after home invasion in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – Police arrested three men Saturday after responding to a home invasion at 9 p.m.

When officers arrived at the home on Nob Hill Drive, the resident reported hearing gunshots and someone attempting to break in to the home. He fled the house.

Officers were given a vehicle description for the suspects. That vehicle was located in the area.

The driver, 19-year-old Chancellor Ranken, allegedly did not stop, and officers pursued the vehicle to Roxie Street where it broke down. Three of the four occupants from the vehicle were apprehended. The incident is still under investigation

Rankin and Dennis Rivers, 20, have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree burglary, shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon. Rankin also has been charged with felony speeding to elude officers and other traffic offenses. Charges are pending against the third suspect, a juvenile.

The suspects are being held in the Cabarrus County Jail. Anyone with information regarding this crime can contact Sergeant Brett Wilhelm at 704-920-4114 or bwilhelm@kannapolisnc.gov.