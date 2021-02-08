Blotter: Man charged with having weapon at Catawba College

SALISBURY — A 19-year-old was found Sunday with a weapon on the campus of Catawba College.

Jadrius Keshaun Wood was charged with having a weapon on campus or other educational property in the 2300 block of Yost Road. Wood was given a written promise to appear in court.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• U-Haul reported a motor vehicle theft Friday in the 2900 block of South Main Street.

• Little Caesars Pizza on Friday reported embezzlement by an employee in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard. Police said there were multiple bank deposits unaccounted for between Dec. 20 and Jan. 10.

• A drug overdose was reported Friday in the 200 block of Julian Road.

• A larceny was reported Friday in the 100 block of Tall Pine Circle.

• Walmart on Friday reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A juvenile overdosed Friday in the 400 block of Hamilton Drive.

• A burglary was reported Friday in the 600 block of South Fulton Street.

• A drug overdose was reported Saturday in the 900 block of Fairmont Avenue.

• Shots fired were reported Saturday in the 400 block of West 15th Street in Salisbury.

• Ean Holdings on Saturday reported vandalism in the 1200 block of Kenly Street.

• Walmart on Saturday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Littering was reported Thursday in the 76000 block of North Interstate 85.

• A man reported fraud in the 500 block of White Oaks Drive in Salisbury.

• A drug overdose was reported Thursday in the 1300 block of Robertson Road in Salisbury.

• Fastenal Company on Thursday reported stolen property in the 3400 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf.

• A man reported a catalytic converter was stolen Thursday from the 4900 block of Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

• A report was taken Thursday about a lost firearm in the 1300 block of Lower Stone Church Road in Rockwell.

• A weapon was seized Thursday from the 800 block of Grace Avenue in Kannapolis because of a domestic violence order.

• Jenita Shantae Montgomery, 33, was charged Thursday with having a fictitious tag or license plate in the 100 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• Ryan Dean Hilderbrand, 19, was charged Thursday with forgery of instrument in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Demeshia Monique Lewis, 31, was charged Thursday with a school attendance law violation in the 300 block of Foster Lane.

• Nicole Yvonne Milles, 33, was charged Thursday with possessing stolen goods in the 3400 block of Needmore Road in Woodleaf.

• Joseph Michael Allen, 19, was charged Thursday with possessing a schedule four controlled substance in the 100 block of Brown Acres Road in Salisbury.

• Kendra Bunton Hood, 43, was charged Thursday with larceny in the 2100 block of West C Street in Kannapolis.