expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Syracuse sweeps season series with NC State

By News Service Report

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Associated Press

RALEIGH — Alan Griffin scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers, Buddy Boeheim added 16 points and three 3s, and Syracuse beat North Carolina State 77-68 on Tuesday night to sweep the season series.

Griffin and Robert Braswell made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to help Syracuse take the first double-digit lead of the game at 65-55 with 8:16 left. N.C. State pulled within 67-64, but Boeheim started an 8-0 run to keep Syracuse in front by double digits the rest of the way.

Quincy Guerrier had 14 points and seven rebounds for Syracuse (11-6, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which forced 20 turnovers for the second straight game. Griffin also had three steals as the Orange collected 11 — after posting a season-high 13 in a loss to Clemson on Saturday.

The teams were meeting for the second time in less than 10 days. Syracuse snapped a three-game losing streak in the series on Jan. 31 with a 76-73 victory.

Thomas Allen led N.C. State (8-8, 4-7) with 17 points. DJ Funderburk added 14 points and Jericole Hellems had 11.

N.C. State shot 52.4% in the first half (11 of 21), but turned it over 13 times and trailed 34-33 at the break. The Wolfpack finished 20 of 45 from the field after shooting just 37.5% in the second half. Syracuse is scheduled to host Boston College on Saturday when N.C. State will attempt to hand Duke its fourth-straight loss.

More News

High school basketball: South Rowan boys fall at Central Davidson

High school basketball: Jones sizzles, but East boys lose on the road

High school basketball: North boys stay warm

China Grove Food Lion manager named finalist for one of company’s top awards

Comments

Business

China Grove Food Lion manager named finalist for one of company’s top awards

Local

Long-awaited Newsome Road widening project completed months ahead of schedule

Business

China Grove councilman withdraws application for zoning change, scraps plans

Coronavirus

Health director outlines preliminary plans for future COVID-19 vaccination phases, equitable distribution

Nation/World

US vaccine drive complicated by first, second dose juggling act

Nation/World

Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day

News

NC Senate approves bill requiring K-12 schools to reopen

Nation/World

US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 death reported, East Spencer vaccination event planned

Crime

Blotter: Man charged after Kannapolis stabbing

News

A Santa Claus to many, loved ones mourn Keith Urey

Coronavirus

City needs applicants for $50,000 in COVID-19 relief funding

China Grove

China Grove councilman applies for zoning change to bring security business downtown

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ COVID-19 numbers continue decline

Education

Appraisal needed before next steps in sale of Faith Elementary

Coronavirus

Health Department schedules three COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

Local

Pedestrian killed during accident on Gold Knob Road

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with having weapon at Catawba College

Local

Man dead after North Long Street crash

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the progress of vaccinations in congregate living facilities?

Local

Political Notebook: These are some of the interesting bills filed in state legislature so far

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man arrested on felony methamphetamine, cocaine charges

Nation/World

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

Crime

Three arrested after home invasion in Kannapolis