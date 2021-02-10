expand
February 10, 2021

College softball: 6-0 start for Catawba

By Post Sports

Published 3:00 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Catawba’s Allie Baker, Lexi Bryant and Kasey Rowden.

Photo by Rob Davis.

Staff report

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Catawba’s softball team continued its strong start on Tuesday with a sweep of Mount Olive at  Nancy Chapman Cassell Field.

Catawba (6-0) came from behind to win 4-3 and 6-4 against the Trojans (1-3).

Brooke Walser (3-0) got a double-play grounder to end the first game. She pitched a complete game, scattering 10 hits.

Lexi Bryant supplied most of the offense. She was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Catawba scored three runs in the seventh to take the lead in the second game, and Madison Hunter (2-0) closed out the sweep.

Carlee Brawley and Gracie Gibson drove in two runs each. Sydney Goertzen scored two.

Catawba is scheduled to play at Emmanuel on Saturday in a 1 p.m. doubleheader and hosts Barton twice on Sunday at 2 p.m.

