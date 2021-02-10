expand
Ad Spot

February 11, 2021

Sharon Hovis' was in the Army and the Army National Guard before pursuing a career in law enforcement. Jon C. Lakey/Salisbury Post

East Spencer police chief announces retirement

By Staff Report

Published 4:56 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

EAST SPENCER — Police Chief Sharon Hovis will retire from law enforcement on March 1, the town announced. 

Hovis has served as East Spencer’s police chief since 2015, becoming the first female police chief ever to serve a municipality in Rowan County. During her 30-year career, Hovis worked as a sheriff’s deputy, patrol officer, courthouse bailiff, school resource officer and a sergeant over the civil division of the sheriff’s office. She also worked at Piedmont Correctional Institution and as a police officer for Livingstone College.

She taught law enforcement classes at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Davidson County Community College and served for 15 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard. 

Law enforcement has been a roller-coaster ride,” Hovis said, “but it has made me proud to have been a part of the lives that I knew I was there to help, between serving my country and then serving my county and now serving the town. I have come to realize life is what you make it. We, as individuals, can complain about things or we can come out of the stands as a spectator and get in the game.

Alderman Dwayne Holmes said Hovis was a dedicated worker for the town.

Mayor Barbara Mallett said Hovis has brought unity to the department and renewed important mutual aid agreements.

Alderwoman Deloris High said it was refreshing to see a young Black woman “put her life on the line for the town.”

The town of East Spencer will hold a drive-thru parade honoring Hovis on Feb. 26, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at town hall. The public is invited.

More News

Man charged with robbing Speedway gas station

High school basketball: North boys turn it around

Construction of Bell Tower Green Park nears home stretch

Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘healthy numbers’ for potential projects

Comments

Crime

Man charged with robbing Speedway gas station

Local

Construction of Bell Tower Green Park nears home stretch

Business

Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘healthy numbers’ for potential projects

Education

Kannapolis City Schools students will be back in classes Tuesday

Local

Rowan County Extension director receives N.C. State Extension Achievement Award

Education

Rowan Mission Possible launched for children after school

Education

Education briefs: $2 million Gift to Catawba College to be used for high-achieving, lower-income eligible students

Local

Spencer to spruce up downtown planter boxes

Education

Shoutouts

News

Salisbury reports 7% increase in housing units since 2018

College

College baseball: Catawba has serious depth and experience

Nation/World

Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam

Nation/World

Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

Nation/World

Georgia prosecutor investigates election after Trump call

News

Cooper signs COVID relief bill distributing federal money

News

State to open vaccines for teachers Feb. 24

East Spencer

East Spencer police chief announces retirement

Local

Renovations begin at Kannapolis’ Gem Theatre

Coronavirus

73 new COVID-19 positives, hundreds of new vaccinations reported in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Two face drug charges after traffic stop

Coronavirus

Rowan Diagnostic Clinic to have vaccine drive-thru Thursday, Friday

Crime

Salisbury man faces sex offense charges

Business

China Grove Food Lion manager named finalist for one of company’s top awards

Local

Long-awaited Newsome Road widening project completed months ahead of schedule