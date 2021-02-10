East Spencer police chief announces retirement

EAST SPENCER — Police Chief Sharon Hovis will retire from law enforcement on March 1, the town announced.

Hovis has served as East Spencer’s police chief since 2015, becoming the first female police chief ever to serve a municipality in Rowan County. During her 30-year career, Hovis worked as a sheriff’s deputy, patrol officer, courthouse bailiff, school resource officer and a sergeant over the civil division of the sheriff’s office. She also worked at Piedmont Correctional Institution and as a police officer for Livingstone College.

She taught law enforcement classes at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Davidson County Community College and served for 15 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard.

Law enforcement has been a roller-coaster ride,” Hovis said, “but it has made me proud to have been a part of the lives that I knew I was there to help, between serving my country and then serving my county and now serving the town. I have come to realize life is what you make it. We, as individuals, can complain about things or we can come out of the stands as a spectator and get in the game.

Alderman Dwayne Holmes said Hovis was a dedicated worker for the town.

Mayor Barbara Mallett said Hovis has brought unity to the department and renewed important mutual aid agreements.

Alderwoman Deloris High said it was refreshing to see a young Black woman “put her life on the line for the town.”

The town of East Spencer will hold a drive-thru parade honoring Hovis on Feb. 26, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at town hall. The public is invited.