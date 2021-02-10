High school basketball: North girls pound another YVC opponent

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan’s girls basketball team stayed unbeaten in the 1A Yadkin Valley Conference on Wednesday by smashing North Moore 72-16.

It was Senior Night in Spencer, and the Cavaliers (8-2, 7-0) celebrated. They got 12 points and seven rebounds from Makiya McDaniel, the lone senior on a very young team.

“It was a great Senior Night for Makiya,” North coach Anthia Smith said. “Everyone got in the books tonight, and we shared the ball well.”

Freshman Bailee Goodlett had a huge game with a career-high 20 points and eight steals.

Brittany Ellis, another freshman, had a career-best 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Kamora Cannie came close to a triple-double with 12 points, nine assists and eight steals.

Hannah Wilkerson had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Bloom Goodlett had two points and eight rebounds. Kadence Vuyou scored two points and had seven rebounds. Kathrine Ellis scored two points.

North’s girls will play for the third night in a row on Thursday when they travel to Gray Stone and try to finish a perfect YVC season.