High school basketball: North boys stay warm

Staff report

DENTON — What looked like a potentially awful season for North Rowan has turned into a decent one.

The Cavaliers romped at South Davidson on Tuesday 69-39 for another Yadkin Valley Conference victory.

After an 0-4 start in which the Cavaliers played the YVC’s top teams, North (5-5, 4-3) has bounced back to take five out of six and has won four straight.

Derrick Hanson scored 12 for the Cavaliers, while Deavon Proffitt had 11.

Amir Alexander, Carlos Williams and Quashawn Carpenter scored nine each. North got scoring from nine players.

South Davidson (0-6, 0-3) stayed with the Cavaliers for a quarter, but North dominated the second quarter and led 36-20 at halftime.

North wrapped it up with a 17-4 edge in the third quarter.

Tanner DeLattre scored 11 to lead the Wildcats, while Hayden Smith had 10.

North Rowan is scheduled to play at home against North Moore on Wednesday.

N. ROWAN (69) — Hanson 12, Proffitt 11, Carpenter 9, Alexander 9, Williams 9, McArthur 6, Morrow 5, Riley 4, Sims 4, O’Kelly.

S. DAVIDSON (39) — DeLattre 11, Smith 10, Davis 8, Gerena 4, Wood 2, Shively 2, Bullard 2.

N Rowan 12 24 17 16 — 69

S.Davidson 11 9 4 15 — 39