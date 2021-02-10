expand
Ad Spot

February 11, 2021

SALISBURY POST FILE PHOTO - People crowd into the Gem Theatre in Oct. 2019 for the unveiling of the Kannapolis Minor League Baseball team's new mascot.

Renovations begin at Kannapolis’ Gem Theatre

By Staff Report

Published 3:50 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — The first phase of renovations at the Gem Theatre are now underway.

The City of Kannapolis, the owner of the theater, is funding the projects, which are expected to cost $1.1 million. The renovations include three major projects: the addition of handicap-accessible restrooms on the first floor, a new HVAC system and restoration of the historic marquee.

The addition of accessible restrooms on the first floor will be to the left of the theater entrance, which was formerly occupied by Keever’s Photography Studio and Coulter’s Shoe Store. The area will also include event space and an additional exit corridor which will relieve congestion in the lobby.

The new heating and air conditioning system will replace an aging system that is beyond repair.

The iconic Gem Theatre marquee was originally constructed in 1936. Neon lighting will be replaced and original colors such as the famous blue on the marquee will be used to restore it accurately to its 1936 condition.

The theater will be closed during the renovations and will reopen in time for the summer movie blockbusters.

“This is one of our most significant historical landmarks and our goal is to ensure it remains an integral part of our new downtown,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “These three projects are a result of the master plan we recently completed for the theater. Over 4,000 people participated in the master plan surveys asking what improvements and programs could be incorporated into the function of the theater. The response was wonderful, and we are pleased we can move forward with this first phase of improvements.”

The city purchased the theater property in 2015 as part of the downtown revitalization project. The operations of the Gem Theatre are managed and owned by Steve Morris.

“These renovations will ensure that the next generation of moviegoers in the city can experience first run new movies in a beautiful historic treasure,” Morris said.

More News

Man charged with robbing Speedway gas station

High school basketball: North boys turn it around

Construction of Bell Tower Green Park nears home stretch

Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘healthy numbers’ for potential projects

Comments

Crime

Man charged with robbing Speedway gas station

Local

Construction of Bell Tower Green Park nears home stretch

Business

Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘healthy numbers’ for potential projects

Education

Kannapolis City Schools students will be back in classes Tuesday

Local

Rowan County Extension director receives N.C. State Extension Achievement Award

Education

Rowan Mission Possible launched for children after school

Education

Education briefs: $2 million Gift to Catawba College to be used for high-achieving, lower-income eligible students

Local

Spencer to spruce up downtown planter boxes

Education

Shoutouts

News

Salisbury reports 7% increase in housing units since 2018

College

College baseball: Catawba has serious depth and experience

Nation/World

Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam

Nation/World

Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

Nation/World

Georgia prosecutor investigates election after Trump call

News

Cooper signs COVID relief bill distributing federal money

News

State to open vaccines for teachers Feb. 24

East Spencer

East Spencer police chief announces retirement

Local

Renovations begin at Kannapolis’ Gem Theatre

Coronavirus

73 new COVID-19 positives, hundreds of new vaccinations reported in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Two face drug charges after traffic stop

Coronavirus

Rowan Diagnostic Clinic to have vaccine drive-thru Thursday, Friday

Crime

Salisbury man faces sex offense charges

Business

China Grove Food Lion manager named finalist for one of company’s top awards

Local

Long-awaited Newsome Road widening project completed months ahead of schedule