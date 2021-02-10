Rowan Diagnostic Clinic to have vaccine drive-thru Thursday, Friday

Rowan Diagnostic Clinic will have COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinics on Thursday and Friday

The clinic, located next to Rowan Medical Center on Mocksville Avenue, will provide 300 doses received from the Rowan County Health Department to its patients. The clinic asks that people sign up for appointments and said in an email there’s no need to arrive early because the clinic will reserve a dose for those who schedule an appointment.

The first vaccination clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, with a break for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.. The second will be Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a break for lunch.

People being vaccinated include health care workers who have direct contact with patients and those 65 and older.

The clinic asks people to follow the steps below to sign up for an appointment to receive your COVID-19 vaccine. Please completely read the information below before scheduling an appointment.

Rowan Diagnostic Clinic asks that people attempt to make an appointment online first. People can register by visiting bit.ly/RDCvaccines and find a guide with instructions on how to register at bit.ly/RDCinstructions.

If you cannot complete your registration online or online appointments have run out, call the clinic at 704-216-7070. Rowan Diagnostic Clinic will reserve some appointments to be available through phone for those who cannot complete their registration online.

Appointments are first-come, first-served. Once they are out, you can choose to be placed on a reserve list in the case of no-shows or placed on the list to be scheduled the next time inventory is received.

Those who are able should print and complete the form at the following link and bring it to their appointment: bit.ly/RDCform