February 11, 2021

Rowan makes progress in COVID-19 vaccinations administered

By Josh Bergeron

Published 4:30 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan County is making up ground in the number and percentage of people vaccinated for COVID-19.

At the end of last week, 8,727 Rowan residents had received a first dose and 2,426 had received a second. Both totals have increased by more than 1,000 since then.

On Thursday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,794 people in Rowan County had received a first dose — an increase of 156 from the previous day and 1,067 from last week. Second doses administered in Rowan numbered 2,844 on Thursday — an increase of 938 from the previous day and 1,356 from last week.

Still, Rowan County currently falls in the bottom of a three-tier system used by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In its online dashboard, the state divides counties into 5% to 7% vaccinated, 7% to 9% and more than 12%. With 6.89% of local residents receiving a first dose, Rowan was one of just five counties in the lowest tier on Thursday. Others are Randolph, Hoke, Wayne and Onslow counties. All neighboring counties have higher percentages.

The state average for first doses administered is 9.9%.

The Rowan County Health Department held a vaccination clinic Thursday that is likely to increase the percentage of local residents who have received their first shot. Both the Health Department and Novant Health plan mass vaccination events Saturday that will also help.

The big increase in second doses on Thursday was caused by the Health Department’s second-dose clinic held one day earlier. Unlike first doses, Rowan County, at 2.66%, is in the highest of four tiers.

The county is currently vaccinating people older than 65 as well as health care  workers who have direct contact with patients. Find more information about vaccines from the Rowan County Health Department at rowancountync.gov/1656/Vaccine-Information.

Cases are increasing slower than at the beginning of the year. Just 76 new COVID-19 positives were reported Thursday and no new deaths.

There have been 1,302 positives reported in the previous two weeks and 14,011 since the start of the pandemic. Of adjacent counties, only Davie has more per capita in the previous 14 days. Iredell is relatively close to Rowan’s total.

Hospitalizations continue to improve, with 522 in the hospital for COVID-19 across the Triad Health Preparedness Coalition, the region containing Rowan County.

Statewide on Thursday there were 4,668 newly reported positives, 810,466 total positives, 2,185 people hospitalized and 10,294 total deaths. At least 730,454 people have recovered after testing positive.

 

