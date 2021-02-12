Blotter: Two face drug, child abuse charges

SALISBURY — Two people face drug and misdemeanor child abuse charges after an overdose incident that occurred Jan. 24.

Kasey Rae Foster, 33, and Nicholas Scott Brenchley, 29, both faces charges of possession of a schedule one controlled substance, possession of a schedule two controlled substance, misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Both were charged Friday and booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $7,500 secure bond.

Their charges are connected to a drug overdose at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 on Tabernacle Street. First responders found both unconscious on the bathroom floor of a residence with bags containing drugs in plain view, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department. They refused transport by emergency medical services, DeSantis said.

After the incident, the Department of Social Services placed an 8 year-old child in the care of a family member.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports:

• Walgreens on Thursday reported prescription fraud in the 1900 block of West Innes Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Thursday reported larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1600 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Walmart on Thursday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman reported a burglary Thursday in the 600 block of Lafayette Circle.

• A breaking and entering was reported Thursday in the 200 block of East Bank Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Quick Cash Pawn on Wednesday reported fraud in the 2000 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

• Pawn Way on Wednesday reported fraud in the 800 block of Winston Road in Lexington.

• The Rowan County Crime Reduction Unit on Wednesday recovered a stolen firearm during a warrant service in the 100 block of Lash Drive in Salisbury.

• Littering was reported Wednesday in the 100 block of Glenn Faust Road in Cleveland.

• A woman reported an assault Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cauble Road in Salisbury.

• A man reported a firearm was stolen from his vehicle in the 200 block of Front Creek Road in Salisbury.

• Michael Ray Trapp, 64, was charged Wednesday with tampering or interfering with an electronic monitoring device in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Daquan Cornelius Lewis, 25, was charged Wednesday with discharging a firearm into occupied property in the 100 block of Lash Drive.

• Cyia Janae Ausborne, 21, was charged Wednesday with possessing a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture.