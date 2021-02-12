expand
February 13, 2021

College baseball: Indians start with wild win

By Post Sports

Published 9:30 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

Catawba’s Hunter Shepherd got to use his home run trot in the opener. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Catawba’s baseball team got the season started on Friday at Lincoln Memorial.

The Indians won 12-11 in 10 innings, surviving three errors, three LMU homers and difficult weather conditions.

Hunter Shepherd drove in six for the Indians. He homered and had a three-run double in the top of the 10th that proved decisive.

Cameron Morrison also homered for Catawba and drove in two.

Shepherd had three hits. Morrison, Dylan Wilkinson, Jeremy Simpson, who had a two-run double in the ninth, and Joe Butts had two hits each.

Leadoff man Lee Poteat walked three times and scored four runs.

Catawba used six pitchers.

Starter Bryan Ketchie lasted four innings.

Ben Gilks was credited with the win. Trent Montgomery pitched the bottom of the 10th for the save.

LMU’s Brent Richey hit two homers and drove in five runs.

 

Catawba  200  110   203  3   — 12   13   3

LMU        220   000  122  2   — 11   13   1

HR — Catawba: Shepherd (1), Morrison (1); LMU: Richey 2 (2), Kurth.

W — Gilks (1-0). L — Norton (0-1).

