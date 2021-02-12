expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported as county continues vaccination progress

By Josh Bergeron

Published 4:09 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

SALISBURY — Five new COVID-19 deaths, hundreds of new vaccinations and 59 new COVID-19 positives were reported in Rowan County on Friday.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the increase in deaths — from 259 to 264 — came from inside a congregate living facility or elsewhere. The Rowan County Health Department stopped reporting local data this week to shift its attention to COVID-19 vaccinations, and the state does not provide cumulative death data.

Report dates lag behind dates of death. This week, one death occurred Sunday and two occurred on Tuesday. Deaths that occurred Wednesday or Thursday were not yet noted.

More than 1,000 were vaccinated on Friday, with 889 getting new first doses in the county, bringing the number of Rowan residents who have received their first shot to 10,683. The number of second doses increased by 359, which brought the local total to 4,141.

The number of first doses administered here per capita still lags behind all of Rowan County’s neighbors, but it was within two-tenths of a percentage point of Cabarrus County on Friday. Of neighboring counties, Rowan has administered fewer doses per capita than all but Stanly County.

For both first and second doses, Rowan is below the state average for doses administered per capita.

One more large, public vaccination event will take place this week — on Saturday at West End Plaza at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W. As of 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, there were still more than 100 appointments available. People can make appointments by visiting rowancountync.gov/1671/First-Dose-Clinics. The Rowan County Health Department is currently vaccinating people who 65 and older or a health care worker with direct contact with patients.

The number of new COVID-19 positives and the test positivity rate continues to show improvement, with just 59 positives reported Friday and an 11.8% positivity rate.

The positivity rate is still higher than the state’s rate of 6.5%, but it continues to decline from its peak after the holidays.

In the previous two weeks, Rowan County has seen 1,300 new positives reported. There have been 14,070 positives since the start of the pandemic.

In an update of congregate living outbreaks on Friday, the Rowan County Detention Center saw the size of its outbreak jump sharply from 12 to 24, with 23 of the cases among residents.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also said a number of congregate living outbreaks in Rowan County ended, including at the Citadel, Trinity Oaks, Brookdale and Bethamy Retirement Center. Trinity Oaks was the largest of those outbreaks, with 192 total cases and 13 deaths.

More News

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported as county continues vaccination progress

Blotter: Two face drug, child abuse charges

China Grove man faces charges for stolen vehicles in Rowan, Mecklenburg counties

Racing: Daytona Duel 1 and 2 results

Comments

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported as county continues vaccination progress

Crime

Blotter: Two face drug, child abuse charges

Crime

China Grove man faces charges for stolen vehicles in Rowan, Mecklenburg counties

Business

Fraudulent online orders present new challenge for local business owners

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Planning Board looks to implement decommissioning requirements for solar farms

Coronavirus

More than 27,000 came across state lines to get vaccinated in NC

Elections

House prosecutors urge Trump conviction

Local

City council hears concerns, proposals for police officer, public works employee pay

Kannapolis

Dale Earnhardt’s death saved lives, forced changes

Education

House OKs bill mandating reopening of K-12 schools in NC

Education

Partners in Learning uses guinea pigs to help teach lessons

Coronavirus

Rowan makes progress in COVID-19 vaccinations administered

Crime

Blotter: Davidson County pair face drug charges after Rockwell stop

Local

Man rescued from top of truck after landing in water near High Rock Dam

Crime

Man charged with robbing Speedway gas station

Local

Construction of Bell Tower Green Park nears home stretch

Business

Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘healthy numbers’ for potential projects

Education

Kannapolis City Schools students will be back in classes Tuesday

Local

Rowan County Extension director receives N.C. State Extension Achievement Award

Education

Rowan Mission Possible launched for children after school

Education

Education briefs: $2 million Gift to Catawba College to be used for high-achieving, lower-income eligible students

Local

Spencer to spruce up downtown planter boxes

Education

Shoutouts