expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

High school swimming: Salisbury’s Knorr twins will be in the hunt for state titles

By Post Sports

Published 12:24 am Friday, February 12, 2021

Salisbury’s Katie Knorr. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Salisbury’s Emily Knorr. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

The 1A/2A State Championships will be held Friday in Cary.

Salisbury senior Katie Knorr is seeded first in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.

The UNC Wilmington signee will be looking for her first state title.

Salisbury senior Emily Knorr is seeded first in the 500 freestyle and second in the 200 free.

The West Virginia signee will be looking for her third straight state title in the 500.

She is also the defending champion in the 200 free.

Salisbury qualified two relay teams for the state meet. The Knorr twins swim on both.

The 200 medley relay team is seeded ninth. Joining the Knorrs are Maggie Alexander and Sage Huffman.

The 400 free relay team is seeded eighth. The Knorrs will team with Huffman and Kate Burton.

Sallie Pittman coaches the Hornets.

•••

South Rowan’s Braxton Vagner qualified in the 100 breastroke. He’s seeded ninth.

•••

The 3A Championships were conducted on Thursday. The 4A Championships are set for Saturday.

 

 

 

More News

High school swimming: Salisbury’s Knorr twins will be in the hunt for state titles

Fraudulent online orders present new challenge for local business owners

Byron York: When the White House can’t handle the truth

Staal, Aho pace Hurricanes in 5-3 win over Stars

Comments

Business

Fraudulent online orders present new challenge for local business owners

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Planning Board looks to implement decommissioning requirements for solar farms

Elections

House prosecutors urge Trump conviction

Coronavirus

More than 27,000 came across state lines to get vaccinated in NC

Local

City council hears concerns, proposals for police officer, public works employee pay

Kannapolis

Dale Earnhardt’s death saved lives, forced changes

Education

House OKs bill mandating reopening of K-12 schools in NC

Education

Partners in Learning uses guinea pigs to help teach lessons

Coronavirus

Rowan makes progress in COVID-19 vaccinations administered

Crime

Blotter: Davidson County pair face drug charges after Rockwell stop

Local

Man rescued from top of truck after landing in water near High Rock Dam

Crime

Man charged with robbing Speedway gas station

Local

Construction of Bell Tower Green Park nears home stretch

Business

Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘healthy numbers’ for potential projects

Education

Kannapolis City Schools students will be back in classes Tuesday

Local

Rowan County Extension director receives N.C. State Extension Achievement Award

Education

Rowan Mission Possible launched for children after school

Education

Education briefs: $2 million Gift to Catawba College to be used for high-achieving, lower-income eligible students

Local

Spencer to spruce up downtown planter boxes

Education

Shoutouts

News

Salisbury reports 7% increase in housing units since 2018

College

College baseball: Catawba has serious depth and experience

Nation/World

Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam