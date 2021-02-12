expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

House OKs bill mandating reopening of K-12 schools in NC

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 12, 2021

By Bryan Anderson

  Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH — North Carolina House lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill to compel K-12 school districts to offer at least partial in-person instruction to the state’s 1.5 million public school students, but the Senate did not agree to send it to the governor because of recent changes that were made to the proposal.

Senate Bill 37 would give districts about two weeks to reopen schools while also granting parents the option of having their child continue to learn remotely. Republican leaders want classrooms swiftly reopened, but the state’s Democratic governor has expressed concern of a statewide requirement mandating the reopening.

With support from five Democrats and all Republicans, House members passed the bill with some key modifications by a 74-44 vote. The updated proposal allows educators to receive special accommodations that could allow them to continue teaching remotely if either they or a child of theirs are at increased risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19. Still, school boards wouldn’t be required to offer teachers that option if “no reasonable accommodations exist.”

“Closing schools has burdened North Carolina families economically while young people fall behind in their studies, producing a devastating impact on student achievement and exacerbating socioeconomic disparities,” said a statement from House Speaker Tim Moore.

Democrats have thus far proven unsuccessful in their efforts to delay implementation of the bill.

Teacher advocates have expressed concern about being forced to return to work in person. Guidance from state public health officials prioritizes getting elementary school kids back to school amid concerns of heightened learning loss. Six feet  of physical separation is not required for K-5 students while they are seated in a classroom. Safety standards are far stricter for middle school and high school pupils.

While COVID-19 cases in the state have dropped substantially over the last month, fears of a resurgence fueled by coronavirus variants remain. The North Carolina Association of Educators, the state’s largest lobbying group for teachers, wants workers vaccinated immediately.

Cooper on Wednesday announced that about 240,000 teachers, principals and school staff of all ages could get vaccinated starting on Feb. 24 as part of a staggered rollout of a Phase 3 distribution. But the combination of supply shortages and strong demand among elderly residents could make it more difficult for educators to book an appointment.

Shortly after the House approved the reopening measure, senators declined to approve the changes and send it to Cooper. Leaders from both chambers will now meet to discuss the bill, with a conference report vote coming as early as Monday night.

More News

High school swimming: Salisbury’s Knorr twins will be in the hunt for state titles

Fraudulent online orders present new challenge for local business owners

Byron York: When the White House can’t handle the truth

Staal, Aho pace Hurricanes in 5-3 win over Stars

Comments

Business

Fraudulent online orders present new challenge for local business owners

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Planning Board looks to implement decommissioning requirements for solar farms

Elections

House prosecutors urge Trump conviction

Coronavirus

More than 27,000 came across state lines to get vaccinated in NC

Local

City council hears concerns, proposals for police officer, public works employee pay

Kannapolis

Dale Earnhardt’s death saved lives, forced changes

Education

House OKs bill mandating reopening of K-12 schools in NC

Education

Partners in Learning uses guinea pigs to help teach lessons

Coronavirus

Rowan makes progress in COVID-19 vaccinations administered

Crime

Blotter: Davidson County pair face drug charges after Rockwell stop

Local

Man rescued from top of truck after landing in water near High Rock Dam

Crime

Man charged with robbing Speedway gas station

Local

Construction of Bell Tower Green Park nears home stretch

Business

Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘healthy numbers’ for potential projects

Education

Kannapolis City Schools students will be back in classes Tuesday

Local

Rowan County Extension director receives N.C. State Extension Achievement Award

Education

Rowan Mission Possible launched for children after school

Education

Education briefs: $2 million Gift to Catawba College to be used for high-achieving, lower-income eligible students

Local

Spencer to spruce up downtown planter boxes

Education

Shoutouts

News

Salisbury reports 7% increase in housing units since 2018

College

College baseball: Catawba has serious depth and experience

Nation/World

Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam