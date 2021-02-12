expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

More than 27,000 came across state lines to get vaccinated in NC

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 12, 2021

By Bryan Anderson and Michelle Liu

Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH — When Ottis Grimes tried to call a hotline after the state opened up vaccines for seniors last month, he was met with an endless supply of music as he remained on hold.

Frustrated with the appointment booking process, the retired banker who lives in Lake Wylie, South Carolina, but still goes to the doctor in North Carolina, took advantage of an offer to get the vaccine across the state border.

After receiving a message from Atrium Health in Charlotte notifying him that he was eligible for the vaccine, he immediately had his computer-savvy daughter register him online.

Getting his first shot in mid-January was a simple and short process, Grimes said. He went to a drive-through site that had only a handful of cars in front of him, got vaccinated, waited in his car 15 minutes to ensure he had no side effects and then drove off. “It’s very taxing for seniors to be shifted, kind of like a herd of cows,” Grimes said.

Grimes is among the more than 27,000 out-of-state residents who have crossed into North Carolina to get vaccinated, state health officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday.  North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services offers one of the most transparent public-facing COVID vaccination dashboards in the country. Of the more than 1 million people vaccinated thus far, the county of residence is labeled missing for nearly 3% of first dose recipients.

Late Thursday, the department announced the first case of the South Africa variant of the virus had been identified in a North Carolina resident who had not recently traveled.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the department, said in a Tuesday news conference that “jurisdiction is not meant to keep anyone from getting the vaccine,” but that the state would review guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released earlier that day. She also said she would look into the missing geographic data.

In a statement to the AP the following evening, her office said, “The ‘Missing County of Residence’ number is the number of people vaccinated that either did not indicate a county of residence or indicated a county of residence that falls outside of North Carolina. Out of the first doses administered in North Carolina, 2.72% have been to non-residents of the state.”

The 2.72% figure represents more than 27,000 people, or 1 in 37 people vaccinated in North Carolina since distribution began in December.

Cohen noted that while local health departments are not allowed to deny service to people based on where they live, they could give preference to state and local residents.

“There are ways that you can both market and open appointments and use your operational capability to make sure you are prioritizing those in your county or in the state of North Carolina,” Cohen said.

DHHS said its data shows that 14%, or about 1 in 6 first doses, have been administered to North Carolinians whose county of residence differed from the county that they were vaccinated in. This could include health care workers who were vaccinated at their job site and residents 65 years or older who attended a large-scale vaccination event.

More News

High school swimming: Salisbury’s Knorr twins will be in the hunt for state titles

Fraudulent online orders present new challenge for local business owners

Byron York: When the White House can’t handle the truth

Staal, Aho pace Hurricanes in 5-3 win over Stars

Comments

Business

Fraudulent online orders present new challenge for local business owners

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Planning Board looks to implement decommissioning requirements for solar farms

Elections

House prosecutors urge Trump conviction

Coronavirus

More than 27,000 came across state lines to get vaccinated in NC

Local

City council hears concerns, proposals for police officer, public works employee pay

Kannapolis

Dale Earnhardt’s death saved lives, forced changes

Education

House OKs bill mandating reopening of K-12 schools in NC

Education

Partners in Learning uses guinea pigs to help teach lessons

Coronavirus

Rowan makes progress in COVID-19 vaccinations administered

Crime

Blotter: Davidson County pair face drug charges after Rockwell stop

Local

Man rescued from top of truck after landing in water near High Rock Dam

Crime

Man charged with robbing Speedway gas station

Local

Construction of Bell Tower Green Park nears home stretch

Business

Rowan Economic Development Commission touts ‘healthy numbers’ for potential projects

Education

Kannapolis City Schools students will be back in classes Tuesday

Local

Rowan County Extension director receives N.C. State Extension Achievement Award

Education

Rowan Mission Possible launched for children after school

Education

Education briefs: $2 million Gift to Catawba College to be used for high-achieving, lower-income eligible students

Local

Spencer to spruce up downtown planter boxes

Education

Shoutouts

News

Salisbury reports 7% increase in housing units since 2018

College

College baseball: Catawba has serious depth and experience

Nation/World

Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam