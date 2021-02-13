High school basketball: Carson boys lose in OT

Staff report

TROUTMAN — Another big effort by a short-handed Carson’s boys basketball team.

Another near miss.

Carson had South Iredell on the ropes on Friday on the road but couldn’t finish off the Vikings.

South Iredell (4-7, 4-6) managed to force overtime in the North Piedmont Conference contest and pulled out a 66-62 victory against the Cougars (2-10, 1-9).

Gavin Morrison scored 25 to pace the home team.

South Iredell’s updated record reflects a forfeit win for the game that the Vikings lost to East Rowan on the court in Granite Quarry. That change is per MaxPreps.

No change has been made at this time by MaxPreps as far as Carson’s record. The Cougars lost twice to East.

Carson nearly had Friday’s battle wrapped up late in regulation, but the bounces and the whistles didn’t go the Cougars’ way. South Iredell got clutch 3-pointers down the stretch from San McLeod and Chase Labelle.

“We had our chances to put it away a couple of times,” Carson coach Brian Perry said.

It was 58-all at the end of regulation.

In the extra session, Carson missed four straight free throws when the game was up for grabs.

Carson guards Brodie Johnson (career-high 22 points), Emory Taylor (17) and Mikey Beasley (14) had exceptional offensive games, mixing drives and 3-pointers.

Carson missed AJ Merriman (ankle). His quickness could have take some of the pressure off Carson’s ball-handlers against South Iredell’s pressure.

CARSON (62) — Johnson 22, Taylor 17, Beasley 14, Burris 6, Howard 3, Collins, Hennie, McBride.

S. IREDELL (66) — Morrison 25, Labelle 13, Watson-Jones 12, McLeod 10, Stewart 3, Chambers 3.

Carson 16 15 13 14 4 — 62

S. Iredell 14 10 15 19 8 — 66