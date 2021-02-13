High school basketball: East boys outscored at North Iredell

Staff report

OLIN — East Rowan’s boys basketball team had its best offensive night of the season on Friday.

It still wasn’t enough. The Mustangs lost 87-77 at North Iredell.

The high-scoring win gave North Iredell (10-1, 9-1) a share of the North Piedmont Conference regular-season title. The Raiders tied with West Rowan and have won the coin flip with the Falcons for the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament.

East got big nights from Dylan Valley (17 points), David Jordan (16), Gavin Sprinkle (15) and Vincent Jones (12) in the regular-season finale.

East’s record is now officially 2-10 and 1-9 in the NPC.

The Mustangs have forfeited three wins, home victories over South Iredell and Statesville as well as the second game with Carson.

East will be in tournament action next week to close the season. As the No. 6 seed, East will travel to No. 3 seed Statesville on Tuesday.

EAST scoring — Valley 17, Jordan 16, Sprinkle 15, Jones 12, Shuping 6, Schenck 4, Clement 3, Young 2, Dale 2.

N. IREDELL scoring — N/A