High school basketball: Salisbury boys win at South

Staff report

LANDIS — Salisbury’s boys basketball team won its eighth straight game on Friday, handling South Rowan 53-30 to close the regular season.

Next week’s unorthodox Central Carolina Conference Tournament schedule includes a Tuesday meeting of Salisbury (8-3, 8-0) and North Davidson (9-0, 7-0) at Salisbury.

Both teams were undefeated in the CCC regular season. Their showdown during the last week of the regular season had to be postponed by a COVID situation.

South (3-9, 2-7) dropped its fifth in a row on Friday, but will take part in the CCC tournament’s consolation bracket. South plays at Thomasville on Monday.

South did a lot of the things it wanted to do in order to stay in the game against Salisbury.

“Defensively, we played really well,” South head coach Daniel Blevins said. “We got the shots we liked and were able to get pressure at the rim, but we just couldn’t put the ball in the basket. We couldn’t finish plays. And to compound the shooting issues, we were 7 of 16 from the free throw line.”

Marcus Holloman scored 10 for South, while Nathan Chrismon had eight and Barrett Thompson six.

Ryan Woodman pulled down nine rebounds. Kane Kepley had five steals.

Nate Brown led the Hornets with 11 points. Javon Smith, who suffered a knee injury about a month ago, saw his most extensive action since the injury and scored nine points. Joe Witherspoon (8), Cameron Stout (7) and Mike Geter (6) also contributed some scoring punch.

“We get two more games next week and the focus is to keep playing hard on defense and focus on finishing at the rim,” Blevins said.

Scoring totals:

Scoring by quarters will be added when available:

SALISBURY (53) — Brown 11, Smith 9, Witherspoon 8, Stout 7, Geter 6, Harry 3, Chunn 3, Woodruff 2, Wells 2, Antosek 2.

SOUTH (30) — Holloman 10, Chrismon 8, Thompson 6, Dextraze 2, Ritchie 2, Kepley 2.

Salisbury xx xx xx xx — 53

S. Rowan xx xx xx xx — 30