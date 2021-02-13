High school swimming: Knorrs win state titles
Staff report
CARY — Salisbury’s girls swimming team scored 38 points and placed fourth in Friday’s 1A/2A State Championships.
The Knorr twins, Emily and Katie, Division I signees, won two individual events apiece to account for 36 points.
Emily broke meet records and was named the outstanding swimmer for 1A/2A.
Salisbury got two points for an eighth-place finish in the 200 medley relay. Maggie Alexander and Sage Huffman swam with the Knorrs.
Salisbury was ninth in the 400 free relay.
•••
South Rowan’s Braxton Vagner scored a point with an eighth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
He broke the school record with a 1:02.88 clocking.
See Sunday’s print edition for a story