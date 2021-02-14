ACC roundup: Seminoles’ depth pays off against Wake in OT

By Bob Ferrante

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State had the depth and made the clutch plays yet again, pulling off an overtime win.

RaiQuan Gray had career highs in points (24) and rebounds (12) as No. 17 Florida State defeated Wake Forest 92-85 in overtime on Saturday.

The Seminoles tied it at 80 with under a second to go in regulation when Scottie Barnes drove the length of the floor and made a reverse layup. That set up Florida State in the extra period; the Seminoles have tied a national record by winning 11 straight overtime games.

Gray made all 10 of his free-throw attempts and scored the Seminoles’ first four points in overtime. The redshirt junior forward scored in double figures for the sixth straight game and had his second double-double in a month for the Seminoles (11-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were playing their first game in two weeks due to coronavirus issues.

Playing without starting center Balsa Koprivica, the 6-foot-8 Gray was often the Seminoles’ tallest player on the court and did a little bit of everything — even adding four assists and three steals. “He got some tough rebounds,” coach Leonard Hamilton said. “He was our big guy. He stepped up tonight and gave us a major contribution.”

Jonah Antonio scored a career-high 23 points, drilling 7 of 8 shots from 3-point range, for Wake Forest (6-9, 3-9). Antonio had the best 3-point shooting game in Wake history with a minimum of eight attempts from long range.

Ian DuBose, one of three Wake players who fouled out, added 18 points on 6 of 9 shooting. Guard Carter Whitt’s nine assists were the most by a Wake Forest freshman since Bryant Crawford dished out nine in 2015.

Wake coach Steve Forbes lamented two missed free-throw attempts by DuBose in the final 13 seconds as well as Barnes’ final play of regulation as the road upset slipped away.

“At the end of the day we got nobody to blame but ourselves for this loss,” Forbes said. “We had ourselves in position to win and we didn’t make the play or the plays that we needed to make.”

Florida State has won 23 straight home ACC games, a streak that dates to a 77-68 win over Clemson on Jan. 22, 2019. The 23-game league win streak is second in ACC history, shy of Duke’s 26-game string from January 1997-February 2000.

The Seminoles also tied the national record for consecutive overtime wins, matching the totals by Louisville (1968-75), UMass (1991-96) and Virginia (1991-96).

Wake Forest plays host to Duke on Wednesday.

Syracuse 75, Boston College 67

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Girard scored 16 points, leading five into double figures for the Orange.

Girard scored seven of Syracuse’s first 16 points as the Orange (12-6, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) built an early 10-point lead. Syracuse was never able to break away from feisty BC but never trailed after the early minutes. Syracuse has won six in a row against the Eagles, and eight of the last nine.

Alan Griffin scored 14 with eight rebounds, Marek Dolezaj and Buddy Boeheim scored 13 points apiece. Rich Kelly scored 14 to lead Boston College (3-13, 1-9), which has lost four in a row.