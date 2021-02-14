Commissioners to consider grant program that would benefit local restaurants

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider approving a grant program that would help local restaurants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed grant program would use CARES Act funding to benefit restaurants with 26 or more employees, a demographic that wasn’t eligible to receive funding from the county’s small business grant program in December.

“When the grant administrators looked at it, some restaurants were excluded because they had more than 26 employees,” County Manager Aaron Church said. “I believe a lot of those employees were part-time.”

The county would allocate $250,000 in funds for this program, $25,000 of which would be paid to McGill Associates for administering the program. McGill Associates was responsible for administering the previous grant program.

The funding for the restaurant grant program would be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to eligible restaurants that submit a completed application and follow all the written directions on the application. Each restaurant would be eligible to receive a $5,000 grant. Only locally-owned restaurants would be eligible.

Applications would be accepted online and in person on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration building starting March 1 at noon through April 15 at 5 p.m. Each application would be electronically or manually time stamped.

Compared to the original small business grant program, the restaurant grant program would be less rushed, Church said. The federal government previously required the county to distribute CARES Act funds before the new year, but the deadline has since been extended until 2022.

As the county rushed to create and facilitate the small business grant program in December, it had to make corrections and adjustments along the way. Church said that he foresees this version of the program going more smoothly.

“The applicants are going to have more time and we’re going to have more time,” Church said.

The full grant requirements will be discussed and considered by commissioners during the meeting.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday. People can tune in via digital meeting software Zoom with the link bit.ly/rowanboc0215 and the password 021521.

Also on the meeting agenda: