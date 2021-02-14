expand
Ad Spot

February 14, 2021

Wires, lawn mowers and string trimmers can damage tree bark, which can open the door for fungi and parasites.

Darrell Blackwelder column: Tree bark damage

By Darrell Blackwelder

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 14, 2021

Bark damage, especially near the base of the tree, is the No. 1 killer of many trees. Repeated bumping of the trunks with lawn mowers and other types of equipment when mowing close to tree trunks spells a short-lived future for these plants.

String trimmers also damage the trees, although the damage is not as evident. This damage occurs to the cambium layer (food conducting tissues) and often shows no physical evidence to the outside appearance of the bark. However, internal tissue is bruised reducing food and water uptake. String trimmer rotation speeds are so fast that damage goes unnoticed.

Wires and ropes wrapped around trunks also damages young actively growing trees. Wire and synthetic roping materials become embedded in just a few months also causes serious damage to the tree’s vascular system. This type of damage only takes a few years to kill a tree.

External bark damage near the ground often goes unnoticed for years. Open wounds provide the perfect entry source for fungi and bacteria to silently invade the vascular system of the tree, initiating the tree’s gradual decline. Invading grass or mulch near the base of the tree often camouflages the wound masking detection for years. After a few years, growth of the tree begins to decline and the tree becomes weak and anemic. Weak and declining trees then become easy prey to secondary insects and other plant diseases expediting the eventual death. Take care when mowing and trimming around trees and shrubs. Remove wires as soon as possible to prevent possible tree damage.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu.

More News

Sports: Bob Marchinko wins marathon

More than 2,400 Rowan Countians vaccinated across three vaccination events

‘Wiley paved the way’: Locals reflect on impact of Lash grocery store

High school football preview: Cavaliers counting on defense

Comments

Coronavirus

More than 2,400 Rowan Countians vaccinated across three vaccination events

Local

‘Wiley paved the way’: Locals reflect on impact of Lash grocery store

Business

Local shed companies taking advantage of boom in business spurred by pandemic

Local

McCoy Road improvements, first phase of Grants Creek Greenway to be completed this year

Business

Commissioners to consider grant program that would benefit local restaurants

High School

High school swimming: Knorrs rule the pool

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion CEO joins diversity and inclusion coalition

Coronavirus

After busy week for vaccinations, Rowan will return to base allocation

Local

City sets its goals for 2021 to build on commitment to inclusive, well-run government

Education

Charter awaits Rowan-Salisbury Schools decision on value for elementary school

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry sales tax revenue ahead of expectations

Nation/World

Hundreds of thousands without power in Northwest ice storm

Nation/World

Trump acquitted in impeachment trial

Education

CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely

Local

Alcoa proposes diverting cyanide into new discharge point in Badin

Elections

Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on ‘hatred,’ not facts

News

North Carolina in better financial shape than anticipated

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported as county continues vaccination progress

Crime

Blotter: Two face drug, child abuse charges

Crime

China Grove man faces charges for stolen vehicles in Rowan, Mecklenburg counties

Business

Fraudulent online orders present new challenge for local business owners

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Planning Board looks to implement decommissioning requirements for solar farms

Elections

House prosecutors urge Trump conviction