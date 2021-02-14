Granite Quarry sales tax revenue ahead of expectations

GRANITE QUARRY — Granite Quarry’s projected revenue based on conservative forecasting was already looking good for the current fiscal year, but the town’s position has continued to improve.

In November, town administration reported coming in $58,000 ahead of where it anticipated on state-shared tax revenue, but now that position has improved to an expected $70,000 ahead of the budgeted total.

Property taxes are expected to land close to budget. Though Town Manager Larry Smith noted January is a high-collection month for those taxes during the regular meeting of the town Board of Alderman on Monday. There will be a more accurate prediction by next meeting.

Last year, the town set conservative expectations for sales tax revenue amid concerns of economic fallout due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other news from a town board meeting last week: