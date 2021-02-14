Library notes: Looking forward to March

By Jim Whalen

Rowan Public Library

Are you overwhelmed with all the COVID news? Just want to avoid and wait for it to go away?

Warm weather and longer days are coming soon. To make yourself feel better, March offers events to forget your problems.

March 1 brings peanut butter lovers day. For lovers of Dr. Seuss, March 2 is Dr. Seuss’ birthday and also National Read Across America day. You can unplug the first Friday in March. Get outside and enjoy a lovely day on March 12 with plant a flower day. Earth Day is the 20th. National Puppy Day is March 23, but only if you adopt from a shelter.

Anyone for waffles on March 25? Many places in Salisbury to enjoy them. March 28 is respect your cat day, but do they ever respect you?

March 30 is take a walk in the park day which is a great time to take your shelter puppy for a walk.

In between all these great things to do, stop by our library, check out a good read, use our wi-fi, or catch up on your email in our computer lab. We are open regular hours and soon you can enjoy the beautiful Bell Green Park directly across from the library and don’t forget that puppy. Check out belltowergreen.com for more information on the park.

Jim Whalen is an employee at Rowan Public Library.