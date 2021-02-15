expand
February 15, 2021

Blotter: Feb. 15

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:19 am Monday, February 15, 2021

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Friday reported a burglary in the 600 block of Lafayette Circle in Salisbury.

• Hoff’s Grill on Friday reported counterfeiting Friday in the 1600 block of West Innes Street.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Friday in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Trinity Cark Brokers LLC on Friday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 2900 block of South Main Street.

• A drug overdose was reported Friday in the 1500 block of East Innes Street.

• A man reported credit card fraud Friday in the 300 block of Faith Road.

• Walmart reported two incidents of shoplifting Friday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Burger King on Sunday reported counterfeiting in the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Bottom Dollar reported a hit and run causing property damage in the 1100 block of Old Plank Road.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Littering was reported Thursday in the 100 block of Dusty Oaks Trail in Kannapolis.

• Property damage was reported Thursday in the 100 block of village Creek Way in Salisbury.

• Damon Jermaine Blackwell, 22, was charged Thursday with possession of a firearm by a felon.

• David Bryan Laws, 47, was charged Thursday with interfering with a jail or prison fire system.

