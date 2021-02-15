expand
Ad Spot

February 15, 2021

McDowell beats 100-1 odds for upset Daytona 500 victory

By News Service Report

Published 1:12 am Monday, February 15, 2021

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael McDowell stormed through a crash scene to win the Daytona 500, snapping an 0-for-357 streak with a fiery pileup in his rearview mirror.

McDowell led just the final lap — maybe half of it, really — when Brad Keselowski turned teammate Joey Logano as the Team Penske drivers jockeyed for the victory.

McDowell stayed flat in the gas and plowed past the two spinning cars to the lead, then won a three-wide drag race until NASCAR threw a race-ending caution.

It was mayhem behind McDowell as a huge pack of cars could not avoid Keselowski and Logano. The collisions were one on top of another, flames erupting all over Daytona International Speedway as the race came to a close early Monday morning, nearly nine hours after it began.

McDowell, a 36-year-old journeyman from Arizona, was a 100-1 underdog at the start of the race and seemed in disbelief after taking his first checkered flag.

“So many years just grinding it out hoping for an opportunity like this,” McDowell said. “We’re the Daytona 500 champions. I cannot believe this. Luckily was able to make it through.”

A rain delay of almost six hours pushed the race into the night and under the lights, albeit without almost half the field. A 16-car accident just 15 laps into the race — moments before the rain — thinned the contenders and set up a showdown between Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin and Harvick had the two best cars but pit strategy ended Hamlin’s shot at winning a record third-consecutive Daytona 500.

Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott finished second and 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon was third. Harvick finished fourth, and Hamlin was fifth after leading a race-high 98 laps.

More News

McDowell beats 100-1 odds for upset Daytona 500 victory

Political Notebook: Burr says Trump violated oath of office, may face censure for impeachment vote

Blotter: Woodleaf man charged with armed robbery, shooting at victims as they fled

Murray, White power Spurs over short-handed Hornets 122-110

Comments

News

Political Notebook: Burr says Trump violated oath of office, may face censure for impeachment vote

Crime

Blotter: Woodleaf man charged with armed robbery, shooting at victims as they fled

Nation/World

Wintry weather blanketing US making rare dip to Gulf Coast

Nation/World

Bipartisan support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal

Coronavirus

Average new US virus cases below 100K for 1st time in months

Coronavirus

More than 2,000 Rowan Countians vaccinated across three events

Local

‘Wiley paved the way’: Locals reflect on impact of Lash grocery store

Business

Local shed companies taking advantage of boom in business spurred by pandemic

Local

McCoy Road improvements, first phase of Grants Creek Greenway to be completed this year

Business

Commissioners to consider grant program that would benefit local restaurants

High School

High school swimming: Knorrs rule the pool

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion CEO joins diversity and inclusion coalition

Coronavirus

After busy week for vaccinations, Rowan will return to base allocation

Local

City sets its goals for 2021 to build on commitment to inclusive, well-run government

Education

Charter awaits Rowan-Salisbury Schools decision on value for elementary school

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry sales tax revenue ahead of expectations

Nation/World

Hundreds of thousands without power in Northwest ice storm

Nation/World

Trump acquitted in impeachment trial

Education

CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely

Local

Alcoa proposes diverting cyanide into new discharge point in Badin

Elections

Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on ‘hatred,’ not facts

News

North Carolina in better financial shape than anticipated

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported as county continues vaccination progress

Crime

Blotter: Two face drug, child abuse charges