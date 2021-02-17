expand
Ad Spot

February 17, 2021

DG Martin: Do you want a workhorse or show horse?

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

By D.G. Martin

Do you want your congressional representative to be a “workhorse” or a “show horse?”

In the recently released fourth revised edition of his classic “The Congressional Experience: An Institution Transformed,” David Price writes about how the legendary speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Sam Rayburn distinguished the “show horses” from the “work horses” who served in Congress. According to Price, Rayburn expressed his clear preference for the latter.

Price has all the credentials to write about Congress and who serves there, how they get things accomplished, what they have to do to get elected and then reelected, how they work with colleagues, constituents, outside groups, and their fellow representatives to get things done.

Price, the representative from North Carolina’s Fourth District, has served in Congress since 1987, with only a two-year break after losing an election in 1994. Before his first election to Congress, Price studied theology at Yale University, served as a political science professor at Duke University and chaired the state Democratic Party.

In short, he brings a professional lifetime of dealing with the institution of Congress that blends into his teaching and research a viewpoint influenced by a longstanding spiritual commitment.

As the publisher’s introduction points out,  “Congressman David Price is uniquely qualified to guide readers through the labyrinth of rules, roles, and representatives that is Congress. As a trained political scientist, he connects the practical politics on the Hill with the theories of the discipline. He is equally focused on the ethics of public service at a time when politics seem to have reached a new low. Through it all, he conveys a clear sense of the challenges, disappointments, elations, and deep concerns implicit in serving as a member of Congress, especially at a time of national and international fragility.”

Price begins his book with a chapter on campaigning. In 1984, as party chair he was disappointed that the Fourth District incumbent Ike Andrews was defeated by Bill Cobey, former UNC-Chapel Hill athletic director. “Deeply stung” by his party’s defeat, Price decided to run for the seat. Then came the hard parts. Running against other attractive Democrats in the primary. Raising money. Organizing. Disappointments every day before finally winning.

Anyone considering a Congressional campaign should read this chapter before making a decision.

Getting elected is hard. But the harder tasks, Price explains in a chapter titled “At Home in the House,” might come after an election victory.

“The immediate challenge,” he writes, “is to secure a desirable committee assignment, a challenge heightened by both the knowledge that it can decisively shape one’s subsequent career and uncertainty as to how the assignment decisions are going to be made. It is a rapid and jarring transition, from the electoral areas to the arena of house politics, equally political, equally challenging, but often quite dissimilar in the skills it requires and the behavior it rewards.”

Jockeying for preferred assignments on and within committees such as Appropriations is a skill an ambitious “workhorse” representative must master. Price did not get a chance for appointment to that committee until 1990 when there were four openings. The appointment leaders ranked Price second, ahead of Nancy Pelosi, who was third. Both were appointed.

In a chapter titled “Our Broken Electoral System,” Price chronicles his efforts to push for election reforms and funding for the states to acquire modern and accurate voting equipment. Although progress was disappointingly mixed, the ability of state election officers to demonstrate the validity of their results against powerful challenges from the former president’s campaign proved the value of Price’s and his colleagues’ work.

“The Congressional Experience” should be required reading for anyone considering a run for Congress and for the rest of us who just want to try to understand how our government works. Whoever reads even a part of the book will be happy North Carolina has a workhorse congressman.

D.G. Martin hosts “North Carolina Bookwatch,” Sunday 3:30 pm and Tuesday at 5:00 pm on PBS North Carolina (formerly UNC-TV).

More News

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

Blotter: Man, woman face prostitution charges

Winter storm warning issued for Rowan County, ice accumulation expected

Men charged after ‘Fame’ protests get probation

Comments

Coronavirus

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Man, woman face prostitution charges

Local

Winter storm warning issued for Rowan County, ice accumulation expected

Crime

Men charged after ‘Fame’ protests get probation

Education

Kannapolis students back in class for the first time since December

Local

Hurley Y preparing for summer camps with COVID-19 restrictions

Business

Historian Raemi Evans delivers lesson on Black-owned businesses in Salisbury

Coronavirus

Corriher-Lipe Middle School has cluster of COVID-19 cases

Local

Council informally approves landmark status moratorium despite concern it’s a ‘moot point’

News

Commissioners receive update on broadband expansion, solidify restaurant grant program

Local

Wintry mix back in the forecast for tonight

High School

High school basketball: Black Knights top Salisbury for CCC crown

Nation/World

Millions endure record cold with no power; 3 killed in NC storm among at least 20 dead

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan health director takes job in eastern NC; Harris named to interim job

Crime

Blotter: Feb. 16

Local

Disc jockeys: Locals embrace sport on the move, use local courses

Coronavirus

County commissioners direct changes to COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Education

Faith Academy rescinds offer on elementary school, moves ahead with mobile classrooms

Business

City council will discuss landmark status moratorium, new housing development

News

Commissioners table animal carcass ordinance, direct health department to investigate

News

NC GOP votes to censure Sen. Burr after impeachment vote

Coronavirus

State: Nearly 12,000 Rowan residents have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Crime

Blotter: Feb. 15

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why doesn’t Hotwire carry ACC Network?