February 17, 2021

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short, right, answers questions from the media. He missed another Panthers season after being injured and only played a couple of games the season before. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP, file photo)

Kawann Short’s time as a Panther likely over

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

By Steve Reed

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers are releasing two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team has not announced the decision, which does not come as a surprise.

Short has played in just five games over the last two seasons due to injuries to both shoulders, which twice landed him on injured reserve.

He was set to count $20.8 million against this year’s salary cap, but the Panthers will save about $9 million by releasing him before June 1 — money that could be pegged to use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton.

Before the injuries, the 32-year-old Short was a force in the middle, with 270 tackles and 32 1/2 sacks in his first six seasons with the Panthers. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2018.

