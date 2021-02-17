RSS cancels in-person classes due to wintry weather

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools has canceled in-person classes for Thursday expecting inclement weather overnight and into Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings that as much as 1/2 inch of ice could form on Thursday and possible widespread power outages and treacherous roads resulting from ice formation and fallen trees. Classes will be all remote on Thursday.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, noting residents need to be prepared to stay home.

Teachers provided students with instructions for assignments and staff were directed to follow the district’s Code B.

“Thank you for your support as we work to ensure everyone’s safety during this storm,” the district said in a statement to families.

Rowan County will post updates about the weather to its social media pages during the storm.