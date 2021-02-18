expand
February 18, 2021

Wake Forest’s Ody Oguama (33) gets a hand on Duke star Matthew Hurt’s wrist during Wednesday night’s game. Hurt scored 22 points. Photo courtesy of ACC

Duke has no trouble finishing off Wake

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

Associated Press

DURHAM (AP) — Matthew Hurt scored 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting, DJ Steward added 16 points and Duke never trailed in its 84-60 win over Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

Joey Baker hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points for Duke (9-8, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Wendell Moore Jr. scored 11 points.

Wake Forest went scoreless for nearly five minutes as Duke scored 12 consecutive points to make it 29-13 when Jordan Goldwire hit a 3-pointer with 7:18 left in the first half, and the Blue Devils led by double figures the rest of the way.

Ody Oguama led the Demon Deacons (6-10, 3-10) with 14 points and Daivion Williamson scored 12. Ian DuBose — a graduate transfer from Houston and a Durham native — had 10 points and eight rebounds in his first game against the Blue Devils.

Duke has won back-to-back games following a three-game skid in which the Blue Devils allowed 83.7 points per game. They held N.C. State to its season-low 53 points on Saturday and limited Wake Forest to just 39% shooting Wednesday.

Freshman Jalen Johnson opted out of the rest of the season on Monday. The 6-foot-9 small forward, a projected lottery pick in the 2021 NBA draft, averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 13 games for Duke.

