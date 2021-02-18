expand
February 18, 2021

Dunn’s Mountain’s observation deck gives viewers a look back toward Salisbury. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, Salisbury Post

Dunn’s Mountain observation deck named in honor of Bill and Nancy Stanback

By Ben Stansell

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

In recognition of their philanthropic work for Rowan County, the Board of Commissioners on Monday passed a resolution Monday night to name the observation deck at Dunn’s Mountain Park after William C. “Bill” and Nancy Stanback. Nancy Stanback and her late husband Bill have championed numerous projects related to conservation, the park and recreation system and animal welfare in Rowan County. Most recently, Nancy Stanback was the largest contributor to help build the Nina Dix Dog Adoption Center at the Rowan County Animal Shelter. Chairman Greg Edds said that the commissioners plan on visiting Nancy Stanback within the coming weeks to present her with the framed resolution.

