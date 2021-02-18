expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Editorial: Elected officials have relevant advocacy role, too

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

With COVID-19 vaccines, there’s a lot easily said. But it’s hard to translate words into action.

The miracle of safe, effective vaccines being available to the public has faced the challenge of limited supply since shots started being administered. A few hundred shots here and there won’t get a large-enough portion of the population vaccinated this year to permanently end coronavirus-related restrictions.

It’s a challenge that employees at local health departments and hospital systems struggle with daily in 2021. They have plans and staff to administer hundreds or thousands of vaccines per day, but supplies produced by manufacturers remain limited. Even a few million vaccines per day isn’t much when it needs to spread over the entire country.

The limited supply is why county commissioners on Monday may have needed a wider audience for their message.

Commissioners Chairman Greg Edds’ leadership has rallied groups of people from across the community behind common causes — all with the central theme of getting everyone rowing together toward the top spot in every possible measurement. And on Monday, he offered a little of the same inspiration he’s become known for in trying to get people to collaborate around issues that make the community a better place to live.

“Either we sit back and accept our 300 and we go quietly into the night, or we try to get as many as 3,000 a week or, on the behalf of the folks of the county, what do we have to do to outperform what we’re doing? It may be thinking much bigger than we are,” he said.

He’s mostly right. The county needs to continue working to secure more vaccines than it might otherwise, particularly because the community often shows up below average or near the bottom whenever rankings focused on health matters are released. Last year, the county slid from the middle in annual county health rankings to just shy of the bottom quarter in the state. Life expectancy in Rowan County was 2.8 years lower than the state average and adult obesity was 7% worse. That means the average Rowan Countian is more susceptible than the average North Carolinian for a severe case of COVID-19.

But there is a job here for elected officials, too, including at the local, state and federal levels. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd offered a good suggestion in the form of a budget amendment to disregard phases when vaccines might otherwise expire, but that only helps in certain circumstances. Just as they advocate for funding for community projects, elected officials need to aid health care professionals in speaking loudly about the need for more vaccines in communities where the population is more vulnerable.

Edds’ speech might have been intended for county officials, but it’s also time to ask the community’s representatives in Raleigh and Washington, D.C., “What do we have to do to outperform what we’re doing?”

More News

One dead, another in custody after shootout, chase

High school boys soccer: East tops Falcons

High school soccer: Hornets win again

High school basketball: Carson boys end season with another hard fight

Comments

Crime

One dead, another in custody after shootout, chase

Education

Sacred Heart celebrates Ash Wednesday with services adapted for COVID-19

High School

High school football preview: Raiders looking to move up

Education

Education shoutouts

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools celebrating CTE Month in an unusual year

Education

No grade levels closed down after student cluster at Corriher-Lipe

Kannapolis

Duke University COVID-19 study in Kannapolis contributes data to wastewater surveillance

News

Hurricanes fall 4-3 in overtime

News

Dunn’s Mountain observation deck named in honor of Bill and Nancy Stanback

Local

City approves rezoning request for fourth phase of Shay Crossing development on Earnhardt Road

Education

Education briefs: Catawba’s Center for Environment offers presentation on epidemic facing Generation Z

Nation/World

Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms

News

NC lawmakers finalize in-person instruction mandate

News

Cooper seeking improved warning system after deadly tornado

Local

With ice accumulation expected, Rowan County braces for winter storm

Education

RSS cancels in-person classes due to wintry weather

Coronavirus

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Man, woman face prostitution charges

Local

Winter storm warning issued for Rowan County, ice accumulation expected

Crime

Men charged after ‘Fame’ protests get probation

Education

Kannapolis students back in class for the first time since December

Local

Hurley Y preparing for summer camps with COVID-19 restrictions

Business

Historian Raemi Evans delivers lesson on Black-owned businesses in Salisbury

Coronavirus

Corriher-Lipe Middle School has cluster of COVID-19 cases