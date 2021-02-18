Education shoutouts

January Bostian Elementary Good Citizens

The staff of Bostian Elementary would like to recognize the following students for standing out as exemplary citizens for this month. These students have all gone above and beyond what is expected of them at school.

Kindergarten- Jada Revels, Sawyer Vanhoy, Madeline Woodie, Caroline Cruse, Hutson Overcash, Elliott Troiano, Jayden Henriksen

First grade: Cara Johnson, Seiry Leon Ruiz, Scarlett Adams, Brooklyn Johnson, Dorie Clark, Tate, Corriher, Fabion Espinoza.

Second grade: London Linker, Riley Finney, Christopher Leon Ruiz, Lincoln Taylor, Regan Gamble, Mason Beaver

Third grade: Coraline Woodie, Brayden Overcash, Miriam Stover, Logan Linker, River Baber, Bristol Lawrence.

Fourth grade: Brielle Paulin, Camden Coffey, Greenleigh Burridge, Reece Burleyson, Harriet Jordan, Justin Bestgen.

Fifth grade: Braxdon Bowlin, Gavin Norris, Morgan Hall, Triton Wood, Addison Page, Parker Lahrmer.

Collegiate honors

Cody Hand, of Salisbury, was named to the Dean’s List at Ohio University.

Marissa Brinkley, of Salisbury, was named to the Dean’s List at The University of Tampa.

Tyler Russell, of Salisbury, was named to the Dean’s List at Seton Hall University.

U.S. Representative Richard Hudson, R-8, has nominated 20 students from throughout the eighth district to U.S. service academies. During a ceremony on Feb. 9, at Montgomery Community College in Troy, Hudson congratulated the students and thanked them for their willingness to serve.

“As Fort Bragg’s Congressman, it’s an honor to nominate high school students for service academies each year who will go on to join the next generation of brave men and women in uniform,” Hudson said. “These students, like all others, have endured incredible challenges over the past year but are some of the best and brightest in our state and nation. I applaud them for their hard work and dedication to serving our country.”

As Representative of North Carolina’s eighth congressional district, Hudson has the privilege of nominating a limited number of young men and women each year to four of the five service academies: the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

If accepted, the honor of attending a service academy comes with an obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.

Two Rowan County students were nominated. Thomas Bristol of Gray Stone Day School, was nominated to U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Naval Academy. Grace Parker, of A.L. Brown High School, was nominated to U.S. Naval Academy.