February 18, 2021

High school basketball: South Rowan girls end season

By Post Sports

Published 5:03 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

South Rowan coach Alex Allen. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

TYRO — South Rowan’s girls basketball team concluded a 2-12 season with a 33-26 loss at West Davidson on Wednesday.

South stopped the Green Dragons consistently, but just couldn’t make any shots, shooting 15 percent from the field (9-for-59) and 4-for-12 on free throws.

Throw in 17 turnovers, and it was a tough loss.

The Raiders still led 18-12 at halftime and 23-22 going to the fourth quarter, but West Davidson (5-8) finished stronger.

Madilyn Cherry scored nine points. Paige Chabala had 13 rebounds, while Mackenzie Chabala had nine. Carlie Moore had three steals.

South had lost to West Davidson 37-26 during the regular season.

South shot 23 percent for the season and averaged 31.4 points per game, while allowing 51 per game.

A 60-10 loss to Carson and a 61-19 loss to Salisbury impacted those final statistical numbers. South was competitive in quite a few games.

 

SOUTH (26) — Cherry 9, Moore 5, P. Chabala 4, Bruce 3, Childers 3, M. Chabala 2, Everett, Elliot, R. Webster, B. Webster, Alston.

S. Rowan      8    10   5    3   — 26

Salisbury     7     5     10  11   — 33

 

 

 

