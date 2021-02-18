High school soccer: Hornets win again

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Salisbury’s boys soccer team grabbed a road win in the Central Carolina Conference on Wednesday.

The Hornets had been postponed twice with West Davidson, but they were able to get on the fieldf for the first time this week and handled Lexington 4-0.

Salisbury (4-0-1, 1-0-1) got goals from Dennis Anaya, Juan Garcia Cortez, Will Webb and Colin Donaldson.

Freshman Yahir Avilez had two assists for the Hornets, including the corner that Anaya converted. Webb had one helper.

Salisbury coach Matt Parrish said the Hornets got excellent play from Riley Dillon, Mario Perez Diaz and AJ Huffman.

Next up (hopefully) for the Hornets is another CCC foe — Central Davidson.

That game is scheduled for Monday at Ludwig Stadium at 5:30 p.m.