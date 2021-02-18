expand
February 18, 2021

UNC’s Day’Ron Sharpe led the way with 15 points for the Tar Heels on Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of ACC.

Hoops roundup: Tar Heels knock off Northeastern

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 18, 2021

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Day’Ron Sharpe scored 15 points, Garrison Brooks had 11 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double and North Carolina used balanced scoring to beat Northeastern 82-62 on Wednesday night in a rare February nonconference game for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina added the game on Monday after its matchup with Virginia Tech was postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols in the Hokie program. It was North Carolina’s latest nonconference regular-season game since hosting North Carolina A&T on February 18, 2013.

North Carolina led 41-30 at the break despite Northeastern guard Tyson Walker scoring 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting — with four 3-pointers. The Tar Heels held Walker to one made field goal on seven attempts in the second half.

Kerwin Walton added 14 points and Walker Kessler scored 10 for North Carolina (13-7). The Tar Heels turned 16 Northeastern turnovers into 22 points, and held a 44-22 scoring advantage in the paint.

Walker, averaging 18 points per game, finished with 27 for Northeastern (9-8). Coleman Stucke added 14 points.

The Tar Heels are scheduled to play Louisville on Saturday with the Cardinals hoping to play their first game since Feb. 1. North Carolina’s following game against Boston College, on Tuesday, has already been postponed.

Gardner-Webb 69, Radford 57

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jaheam Cornwall had 20 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Radford.

Jacob Falko had 18 points for Gardner-Webb (9-14, 8-10 Big South Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Jamaine Mann added 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Fah’Mir Ali had 11 points for the Highlanders (13-10, 12-5). Xavier Lipscomb and Lewis Djonkam each had 10 points.

 

VMI 88, UNC Greensboro 77

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Greg Parham had 25 points and Kamdyn Curfman added 20 as VMI beat UNC Greensboro 88-77 on Wednesday night.

Myles Lewis added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jake Stephens had 14 points and six assists for VMI (12-10, 7-6 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Isaiah Miller had 19 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (15-7, 10-4). Keyshaun Langley added 11 points and Kaleb Hunter had 10.

The Keydets evened the season series against the Spartans. UNC Greensboro defeated VMI 76-59 on Jan. 30.

 

Kenic lifts Chattanooga over Western Carolina 89-81 in OT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Stefan Kenic scored a career-high 29 points and Malachi Smith added 20 as Chattanooga got past Western Carolina 89-81 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Kenic hit 8 of 10 shots, including a school-record 7 of 7 on 3-pointers. Smith forced overtime on a baseline drive with 17 seconds left.

Darius Banks had 12 points for Chattanooga (18-5, 9-5 Southern Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points and seven assists.

Cory Hightower had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (9-13, 2-11). Matt Halvorsen added 17 points and Sin’Cere McMahon had 15.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts for the season. Chattanooga defeated Western Carolina 74-67 on Feb. 3.

