February 19, 2021

This is the view of the Cannon Ballers' field from the Sky Lounge, which opens for the season May 4. Ben Stansell/Salisbury Post File Photo

Cannon Ballers set to open schedule May 4

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 19, 2021

KANNAPOLIS — The wait is almost over.

The Cannon Ballers are scheduled to take the field on  May 4 to start their much-anticipated inaugural season at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The first season for the Chicago White Sox Class-A affiliate will feature 60 scheduled home games from May through mid-September.

Exactly half of the Cannon Ballers home dates this season will be played on the weekends (Friday, Saturday or Sunday), including a signature weeklong homestand concluding with an Independence Day celebration on July 4. Game times and a full promotional schedule for the 2021 season will be announced later.

“We have our sights set on an historic year for the Cannon Ballers and the City of Kannapolis,” General Manager Matt Millward said in a news release. “Over the years, baseball has continually been there to unite our community. We are beyond excited to showcase the fun we have in store and can’t wait for all residents of the area to finally have an opportunity to cheer on their hometown team.”

The team will work with local officials and Major League Baseball to develop a plan that lets fans enjoy baseball safely, following all appropriate health protocols. With an expected reduced capacity, priority will be given to Cannon Ballers season ticket holders.

“We have been waiting a long time to play baseball in our new ballpark. We are hopeful that with the drop in the number of COVID cases and the availability of vaccines we will be able to have a season this year,”  Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant said. “Everyone is working hard in our community to ensure everyone is healthy so we can experience the simple joys of a baseball game together again. The announcement of a schedule is a great first step towards getting us back out on the field.”    

The announcement of the 2021 season follows other recent developments from Major League Baseball, including the creation of a newly formed 12-team “Low-A East” division of the MLB Development League.

In addition to familiar foes such as the Columbia Fireflies and Charleston RiverDogs, the Cannon Ballers now welcome the Carolina Mudcats, Fayetteville Woodpeckers and Down East Wood Ducks as new division rivals.

Season tickets and mini game packages are on sale now. For more information, visit kcballers.com or contact the ticket office at 704-932-3267.

