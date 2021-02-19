expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - Ice clings to branches of a tree in downtown Salisbury.

Ice clings to trees but little damage surfaces from Thursday’s storm

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:02 am Friday, February 19, 2021

The Salisbury area saw 0.20 inches of freezing rain Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The total was on the lower end of projections on Wednesday of up to one-half an inch of ice, which threatened to cause power outages across the state. Instead, power largely wasn’t an issue.

Most commonly, the ice clung to tree branches, bringing some to the ground. But temperatures rose above freezing and melted much of the ice that fell early Thursday.

The National Weather Service projected temperatures could dip to 32 degrees overnight before turning warmer heading into next week. Additional small amounts of precipitation were possible also.

More News

Dog fighting investigation produces charges for East Spencer man

Blotter: Woman charged with forgery

Jailed man charged with attempted murder

High school basketball: Another championship for Salisbury’s top-ranked girls

Comments

Crime

Dog fighting investigation produces charges for East Spencer man

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with forgery

Crime

Jailed man charged with attempted murder

Local

Ice clings to trees but little damage surfaces from Thursday’s storm

Nation/World

Bob Dole being treated for advanced lung cancer

Coronavirus

Weather delays some vaccine shipments

Business

State lawmakers provide update during Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership

Education

Millbridge Elementary collects more than 8,000 pairs of socks

Local

Looking back: The day of Earnhardt’s fatal crash

Intimidators

Cannon Ballers set to open schedule May 4

News

Qualifications for some Medicaid providers came up short, audit finds

Coronavirus

Numbers of second vaccine doses up; two new COVID-19 deaths

Crime

Salisbury man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, another arrested after chase, shootout

Crime

Blotter: Charlotte man accused of speeding on I-85, throwing something out of window, possessing concealed gun

Education

Sacred Heart celebrates Ash Wednesday with services adapted for COVID-19

Crime

One dead, another in custody after shootout, chase

High School

High school football preview: Raiders looking to move up

Education

Education shoutouts

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools celebrating CTE Month in an unusual year

Education

No grade levels closed down after student cluster at Corriher-Lipe

Kannapolis

Duke University COVID-19 study in Kannapolis contributes data to wastewater surveillance

News

Hurricanes fall 4-3 in overtime

News

Dunn’s Mountain observation deck named in honor of Bill and Nancy Stanback

Local

City approves rezoning request for fourth phase of Shay Crossing development on Earnhardt Road