February 19, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 19, 2021

“We watched other districts who have had clusters before so we were prepared.”

— Andrew Smith, assistant superintendent of transformation for Rowan-Salisbury Schools after the first COVID-19 cluster surfaced at Corriher-Lipe Middle School

“It gives us a chance to reflect on the word of God, to begin this period of penance.”

— Father John Eckert, after Ash Wednesday services minus the traditional ash cross on foreheads at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

“How could we possibly top the national championship we won in 2020? Well, one way to do that was by going undefeated.”

— Phillip Brown, one of the co-head coaches of the Carolina Thundering Herd semi-pro football team based in Salisbury after completion an 11-0 season

“We’re spending money elsewhere now.”

— George Wilhelm, board chair of Faith Academy on rescinding a $250,000 bid for Faith Elementary School since it can’t proceed with mobile units and purchase the existing facility at the same time

“It has been very challenging.”

— Gail Funderburke,  West Rowan’s principles of business and entrepreneurship teacher speaking about the hurdles of COVID-19 and Career and Technical Education National Appreciation Month

“I remember talking to Richard (Reinholz) when we were planning camp last year in April, and how this thing might still be here in June. Now we’re approaching the second June.”

— Alan Lambert, Hurley YMCA associate executive director speaking of summer camps

“There was a lot of Black and white mixing there. I lived on Liberty Street, which was two blocks away from Mrs. Lash’s store. It’s where I went to buy candy.”

— David Post, City Council member after a presentation on former Black-owned businesses that included Mary Lash’s grocery store on West Innes Street

“Now it comes down to who can play the best for two weeks. … We just have to shoot it better.”

— Joe  Witherspoon, after North Davidson beat Salisbury for the  Central Carolina Conference boys basketball title heading into the state tournament

