Hoops roundup: Hellems, Seabron lead balanced N.C. State past Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Jericole Hellems and Dereon Seabron each scored 14 points and a balanced offensive attack sent North Carolina State to an 80-62 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, sweeping the season series.

The win was also a rare third straight conference road win for N.C. State, which last accomplished the feat winning its final two road games of the 2002-03 season and first of the 2003-04 campaign.

Eight players scored for the Wolfpack (10-9, 6-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) with five reaching double figures. Cam Hayes and DJ Funderburk scored 11 each, Hayes with three 3-pointers, five assists and three steals. Braxton Beverly scored 10.

Seabron added nine rebounds and four steals as the Wolfpack edged Wake Forest on the boards 33-32 and forced 19 Demon Deacons turnovers with 11 steals. N.C. State outscored Wake Forest 28-5 in points off turnovers.

Ian DuBose led Wake Forest (6-11, 3-11) with 14 points. Isaiah Mucius and Daivien Williamson added 11 each. The Deacons shot 41% (22 of 54).

Wake Forest battled the Wolfpack to a 14-14 tie through the first seven-plus minutes, but Hayes hit consecutive 3-pointers and N.C. State was off on a 13-4 run over the next 2:34.

The Wolfpack led 27-18 with just under nine minutes left of the first half and extended the lead to 51-35 by the break. N.C. State was 52% shooting in the first 20 minutes, making 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

HONORING BLACK HISTORY

Wake Forest held a halftime ceremony to honor Charlie Davis on the 50th anniversary of his being the first Black player to be named ACC Player of the Year.

UP NEXT

N.C. State is at Virginia on Wednesday. The Wolfpack lost 64-57 to then-No. 14 Virginia on Feb. 3. Wake Forest wraps up a three-game homestand when Clemson visits on Wednesday.

Wofford 80, Western Carolina 56

CULLOWHEE (AP) — Morgan Safford had 14 points to lead five Wofford players in double figures as the Terriers easily beat the Catamounts.

Sam Godwin added 12 points for the Terriers and Messiah Jones, Tray Hollowell and Storm Murphy each scored 11. Wofford (14-8, 11-5 Southern Conference) distributed a season-high 23 assists on 33-made field goals.

Cory Hightower scored a career-high 26 points for the Catamounts (9-14, 2-12) and Sin’Cere McMahon added 13 points.

Florida A&M 71, NC A&T 57

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — DJ Jones had 12 points to lead five Florida A&M players in double figures as the Rattlers beat North Carolina A&T.

Jalen Speer and Evins Desir added 11 points apiece for the Rattlers. Trejan Davis and Bryce Moragne chipped in 10 points each. Desir also had four assists, while Davis posted eight rebounds.

Florida A&M (5-8, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) posted a season-high 20 assists. Tyler Maye had six rebounds for the Aggies (8-10, 4-1), whose five-game win streak ended. Kameron Langley, the Aggies’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 1 of 7).

UNC Greensboro 60, Chattanooga 55

GREENSBORO (AP) — Isaiah Miller recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to victory. Mohammed Abdulsalam had 15 points and seven rebounds for UNC Greensboro (16-7, 11-4 Southern Conference).

Malachi Smith had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Mocs (18-6, 9-6).

South Alabama 56, Appalachian State 54

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Kayo Goncalves scored 18 points with 10 rebounds and South Alabama beat Appalachian State 56-54 on Saturday for the Jaguars’ eighth straight victory.

Tyreke Locure scored 12 points for South Alabama (16-8, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference) and Michael Flowers 11.

Justin Forrest had 20 points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers (12-9, 6-6), who now have lost four straight.

