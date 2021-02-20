expand
Ad Spot

February 21, 2021

High school basketball: North boys lose finale

By Post Sports

Published 11:49 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021

 

North’s Amari McArthur. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan’s boys basketball team had a chance to end the season with a winning record, but the Cavaliers dropped a close one at home on Friday.

Chatham Charter, from Siler City, beat the Cavaliers 51-46 to halt North’s five-game winning streak.

North closed the books on the shortened season at 6-6, so while it’s not a winning season, it’s also not a losing season. North started 0-4 but was able to salvage a respectable season.

Chatham Charter (12-1) hadn’t lost this season until it fell to one of North Rowan’s Yadkin Valley Conference rivals, Uwharrie Charter, on Tuesday.

Adam Harvey led the Knights on Friday with 20 points. and 10 rebounds. The sophomore averages 18.5 points and 11.2 rebounds.

The Cavaliers held Chatham Charter to 38-percent shooting and the Knights didn’t make a single 3-pointer, but North still came up short.

Deavon Proffitt scored 11 for the Cavaliers. Amari McArthur had 10, while Quashawn Carpenter scored nine.

Carpenter, a junior guard, led coach Jason Cauby’s Cavaliers with 11.3 points per game, including a 27-point explosion. Derrick Hanson (8.8 per game), Amari McArthur (7.3) and Kendrell Goodes (6.6) were next. Goodes, a senior, finished with 519 career points.

Causby has 227 coaching wins in Rowan County, with 56 coming at North.

Many of the Cavaliers now move on to football.

 

CHATHAM CHARTER (51) — Harvey 20, Golden 10, Mapp 9, Taylor 8, Brown 4.

NORTH (46) — Proffitt 11, McArthur 10, Carpenter 9, Hanson 4, Sims 4, Goodes 4, O’Kelly 3, Williams 1.

Chatham Charter      9    14    15   13    — 51

N. Rowan                    9    16   13    8     — 46

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Rowan resident Rudy Fugle breaks into NASCAR racing big leagues as crew chief

Boys high school swimming: Sever never tires

High school girls swimming: Dominant year for Hornets

Letter: Why censure Sen. Burr?

Comments

News

Rowan resident Rudy Fugle breaks into NASCAR racing big leagues as crew chief

News

Salisbury Civitan Club President Patty Lefevers makes solo Polar Plunge

Business

Biz Roundup: Vulcan’s Denise Hallett lends a hand to Forward Rowan campaign

Local

Rome’s Rides: Salisbury native ran successful traveling amusement ride company in 1900s

Local

Draft of Downtown Main Street Plan coming out this week

Entertainment

Musician, singer Destiny Stone embraces online performances to connect with fans

Lifestyle

Comedy troupe Now Are the Foxes turns 10

Education

RSS to talk COVID-19 attendance options

Business

Virtual Vibes: Studio owner hopes to promote artists virtually as focus changes with new space

Local

Rowan Republicans schedule 2021 convention, precinct meetings

Nation/World

Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

Nation/World

Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

Nation/World

Frozen pipes, electric woes remain as cold snap eases grip

Crime

6 more linked to Oath Keepers charged in Capitol attack

Elections

Holder: Expect more NC lawsuits in next redistricting round

Nation/World

Weather experts say lack of planning helped cause cold catastrophe

News

Black firefighters in Winston-Salem file discrimination lawsuit

Nation/World

Inspector general reviewing Trump decision to relocate Space Command to Alabama

Nation/World

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Coronavirus

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine rise by more than 1,400

Crime

Dog fighting investigation produces charges for East Spencer man

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with forgery

Crime

Jailed man charged with attempted murder

Local

Ice clings to trees but little damage surfaces from Thursday’s storm