February 20, 2021

Women’s soccer: Catawba wins opener

By Post Sports

Published 12:11 am Saturday, February 20, 2021

S. Mayes                S. Davis

 

Staff report

PINEVILLE — Catawba’s women’s soccer team opened the season with a 1-0 win against Tusculum on Friday.

The match was held at the CAS OrthoCarolina Sportsplex due to a saturated field at Catawba.

Freshman Sharon Mayes scored the goal with just over 15 minutes to play. She pounced on a loose ball in the box and got one past Tusculum keeper Cece Mortensen.

Mortensen made nine saves, including a penalty kick in the first half.

Catawba dominated as far as shots on goal and corners.

Catawba’s defense limited Tusculum to six shots.

Sierra Davis made three saves for the clean sheet.

The game doesn’t count in the conference standings.

Catawba opens South Atlantic Conference action at home on Thursday. Wingate visits at 5 p.m.

Catawba was picked fourth by coaches in the preseason. Wingate is the league favorite.

 

