expand
Ad Spot

February 21, 2021

Letter: What happened to community pride?

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 21, 2021

Rowan County has got to be the trashiest county in North Carolina! It’s so disheartening and embarrassing to see all of the trash along the city streets and roads throughout the place we call home. What has happened to the pride and responsibility in people any more?

Here’s an idea: whatever happened to community service? It could educate people on the pride and importance of keeping our homeland clean!

Inmates, offenders and teenagers could help with “this pandemic” of a problem. What’s wrong with making inmates and offenders work for time spent in jail and prison instead of giving them three hots, free cots, health and dental care at the price of tax paying citizens? High school teens could serve a certain amount of community service hours picking up trash in our county before they graduate.

Maybe, just maybe, the ideas mentioned would give people a second thought before they threw their trash out the windows of their vehicles or as they’re walking along the street. It could possibly even teach them to be responsible for their actions and have some pride of where they live.

— Christine Smith

Granite Quarry

More News

Rowan resident Rudy Fugle breaks into NASCAR racing big leagues as crew chief

Boys high school swimming: Sever never tires

High school girls swimming: Dominant year for Hornets

Letter: Why censure Sen. Burr?

Comments

News

Rowan resident Rudy Fugle breaks into NASCAR racing big leagues as crew chief

News

Salisbury Civitan Club President Patty Lefevers makes solo Polar Plunge

Business

Biz Roundup: Vulcan’s Denise Hallett lends a hand to Forward Rowan campaign

Local

Rome’s Rides: Salisbury native ran successful traveling amusement ride company in 1900s

Local

Draft of Downtown Main Street Plan coming out this week

Entertainment

Musician, singer Destiny Stone embraces online performances to connect with fans

Lifestyle

Comedy troupe Now Are the Foxes turns 10

Education

RSS to talk COVID-19 attendance options

Business

Virtual Vibes: Studio owner hopes to promote artists virtually as focus changes with new space

Local

Rowan Republicans schedule 2021 convention, precinct meetings

Nation/World

Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

Nation/World

Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

Nation/World

Frozen pipes, electric woes remain as cold snap eases grip

Crime

6 more linked to Oath Keepers charged in Capitol attack

Elections

Holder: Expect more NC lawsuits in next redistricting round

Nation/World

Weather experts say lack of planning helped cause cold catastrophe

News

Black firefighters in Winston-Salem file discrimination lawsuit

Nation/World

Inspector general reviewing Trump decision to relocate Space Command to Alabama

Nation/World

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Coronavirus

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine rise by more than 1,400

Crime

Dog fighting investigation produces charges for East Spencer man

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with forgery

Crime

Jailed man charged with attempted murder

Local

Ice clings to trees but little damage surfaces from Thursday’s storm