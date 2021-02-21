Salisbury Civitan Club President Patty Lefevers makes solo Polar Plunge

Dressed in a penguin costume complete with a red bowtie, Salisbury Civitan Club President Patty Lefevers took the Polar Plunge into the chilly waters of the swimming pool at Rufy-Holmes Senior Center on Saturday morning. The Polar Plunge, held every February to raise money for Special Olympics, typically features more than a dozen people jumping into the icy water in High Rock Lake. While the Civitan Club still raised more than $1,000 for Rowan County Special this year, Lefevers made a solo plunge into the swimming pool while 11 other Civitan members counted her down.