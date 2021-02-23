expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

Michael Bernard Williams

UPDATE: Missing Salisbury man found

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:08 am Tuesday, February 23, 2021

UPDATE: 10:58 a.m.: Williams was found safe on Tuesday morning. Spencer Police said the case was related to a medical issue and not criminal in nature.

____

Michael Bernard Williams of North Shaver Street in Salisbury has been missing since Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

Williams was last seen operating a 2017 White Dodge Promaster van.  The words “Bost Mortuary” are displayed on both sides of the van in black lettering.  The van is used to transport bodies to funeral homes, morgues and the medical examiner’s office.

The vehicle Bost was last seen in.

Williams is entered into the National Crime Information Center along with the missing van. He has family in Columbia, South Carolina.

 

More News

Blotter: Man charged after shooting gun during argument

UPDATE: Missing Salisbury man found

College basketball: It’s late, but Catawba men have won 3 straight

Letter: Burr has served NC well

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Man charged after shooting gun during argument

Local

UPDATE: Missing Salisbury man found

Education

RSS board votes to use upset bid process on Faith property

Local

Committee to soon accept artist applications for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project

BREAKING NEWS

RSS board votes to send elementary students to in-person classes four days per week

Coronavirus

County to administer nearly 1,700 vaccines this week

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Howard named ‘hospitality champion’ by North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association

Crime

Blotter: Gunshot fired into home on North Oakhurst Drive

Local

Teenager reported missing in Salisbury

Local

‘Everybody needs an Aunt Libby:’ Family celebrates 100th birthday of Rockwell doctor Elizabeth Lombard

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why is Rowan EMS no longer transporting some patients outside of county?

Crime

Blotter: Feb. 21

Nation/World

FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency

Coronavirus

US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000

Coronavirus

Biden team aiming for bigger vaccine numbers

News

Rowan resident Rudy Fugle breaks into NASCAR racing big leagues as crew chief

News

Salisbury Civitan Club President Patty Lefevers makes solo Polar Plunge

Business

Biz Roundup: Vulcan’s Denise Hallett lends a hand to Forward Rowan campaign

Local

Rome’s Rides: Salisbury native ran successful traveling amusement ride company in 1900s

Local

Draft of Downtown Main Street Plan coming out this week

Entertainment

Musician, singer Destiny Stone embraces online performances to connect with fans

Lifestyle

Comedy troupe Now Are the Foxes turns 10

Education

RSS to talk COVID-19 attendance options

Business

Virtual Vibes: Studio owner hopes to promote artists virtually as focus changes with new space